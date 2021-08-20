12 AEW stars CM Punk has already wrestled in WWE

CM Punk is set to be in a wrestling ring once again. If the rumors are true, the former WWE star will debut on AEW's Rampage show this Friday in Chicago. Punk hasn't wrestled since 2014, when he was part of WWE and walked away from the company.

But, the former WWE world champion is reportedly back in the pro wrestling game, which will help AEW compete with WWE even more in the weeks and months to follow.

CM Punk will have several known faces to compete with in AEW, many of whom he has wrestled with over the years, in indie promotions as well as WWE. Let's take a look at 12 AEW stars CM Punk has already wrestled with in WWE:

#12 Jake Hager (as Jack Swagger in WWE) vs. CM Punk

Jake Hager, who went by the ring name Jack Swagger in WWE, is currently a part of AEW, having joined the promotion in 2019. He is a member of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction.

CM Punk has wrestled with and against Swagger in WWE in singles, tag team, and multi-man matches. The last time the two superstars shared a ring together came in 2012 when Punk teamed with John Cena to face the team of Swagger and Dolph Ziggler.

#11 Matt Sydal (as Evan Bourne in WWE) vs. CM Punk

CM Punk and Matt Sydal, who went by the ring name Evan Bourne in WWE, had a few encounters with each other in various promotions even before joining WWE.

The two faced each other in WWE a handful of times, with their last appearance together in a match coming in 2011, when they were in a 12-man tag team match on RAW.

Sydal joined AEW last year after making his surprise debut at the All Out pay-per-view in September.

