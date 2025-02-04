2-time WWE champion to debut in AEW as the mystery member of Don Callis Family? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE champion could finally make his AEW debut on Wednesday as a mystery member of the Don Callis Family. The star is currently a free agent after being released from the global juggernaut a few months ago.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, Will Ospreay is slated to take on a mystery member of the Don Callis Family. The competitor's identity will be revealed on the show. In a shocking twist, former WWE United States and NXT Tag Team Champion Baron Corbin (aka Tom Pestock) can face Ospreay at the event.

Corbin was surprisingly released from the Stamford-based promotion in November 2024 and is currently a free agent. The 40-year-old star wrestled at a recent GCW show after his non-compete agreement expired. Many fans want to see him in AEW, and Tony Khan could actually pull off a surprise on Dynamite.

As Will Ospreay is slated to compete in a match against a mystery opponent from the Don Callis Family on Wednesday, Callis could reveal Baron Corbin as the newest member of his faction. The Lone Wolf could thrive in the promotion alongside fellow big men like Brian Cage and Lance Archer.

Corbin making his All Elite Wrestling debut in a match against one of the best performers in the world, Will Ospreay, would greatly benefit him. It will be interesting to see if it actually turns out to be the case.

Former WWE star Baron Corbin on if he wants to go to AEW

Former WWE star Baron Corbin recently opened up on whether he would like to join All Elite Wrestling. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Corbin said he was interested in wrestling for NJPW before possibly heading to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"I would love to go to New Japan for multiple reasons, and the door never closes with WWE either. And as far as AEW, they’re fans, they like that AEW, in a sense, is its own entity and built from the ground up. If I went there out of respect for that world, I wouldn’t want to be just another WWE guy that came there because they left WWE."

Many fans want to see Tom Pestock sign with All Elite Wrestling, and only time will tell if it will happen in the near future.

