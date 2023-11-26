2-time WWE Champion to jump ship to AEW in 2024 after CM Punk's return at Survivor Series? Looking at the chances

CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE tonight for the first time in almost a decade at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. While many fans were ecstatic about the return, it seems that a certain superstar may not be too amused. The superstar in question is none other than Seth Rollins. Could this push him to jump ship to AEW?

Earlier tonight, fans were able to capture the Visionary's reaction to CM Punk's arrival. He looked enraged, as he was cursing out the former AEW star, and he had to be held back by key WWE personnel.

This was not the first time Seth Rollins has shown that he was not receptive to CM Punk. Earlier this year, in an interview with Wrestling Inc., he expressed how he did not want Punk back in WWE. He called him a j**k, and he said that this had been established already, so there was no reason for him to want to work with him anymore.

His actions tonight may have shown that the World Heavyweight Champion was definitely not in favor of the Stamford-based promotion bringing the Chicago native in. This could push him to explore other options, one that could include jumping ship to AEW. His contract will be expiring next year, so this could be the perfect opportunity for him to make a move.

A much closer angle of the situation with Seth Rollins can be seen here.

Triple H posts a picture with CM Punk following his return

Following CM Punk's appearance in front of his hometown crowd tonight at Survivor Series, Triple H posted a picture with him. This cemented their partnership once more in WWE.

Despite some reports that this was never bound to happen, this photograph from the WWE's Chief Content Officer himself would put all those to rest and confirm that they would indeed be working together once more.

He had a simple caption for his post with The Straight Edge Superstar, which he shared on his Twitter handle.

"Mighty cold day in hell. #SurvivorSeries," Triple H shared.

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

Now that CM Punk is back with WWE for the first time in almost a decade, it will be interesting to see how his first promos, segments, and feud will go about. In case WWE has not reached great heights this year, it seems they will be trying to go even higher with the return of a blockbuster superstar.

