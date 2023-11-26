Triple H shares backstage photo with CM Punk; sends bold five-word message

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has recently shared a picture with CM Punk backstage following the latter's big return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Punk made his massive return at tonight's Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. He came out during the final moments of the show and took the wrestling world by storm in the process.

Shortly after, Triple H took to Twitter to share a backstage picture that he took with CM Punk.

"Mighty cold day in hell. #SurvivorSeries," Triple H shared.

Triple H and Punk have had their fair share of issues in the past. After Punk left WWE, he appeared on Colt Cabana's podcast and took a massive shot at The Game. Punk stated that he was not happy over Triple H defeating him at the Night of Champions 2011.

Punk was red hot at the time, courtesy of his "Summer of Punk" storyline, and believed that his loss to Triple H hurt his push. Punk left WWE in early 2014, mere weeks before WrestleMania 30.

Punk is still over, judging by the reaction that he received tonight at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023. It remains to be seen who will be his first opponent in WWE now that he is back after nine long years.

