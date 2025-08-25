2-time WWE champion to return to AEW as The Hurt Syndicate's fourth member? Possibility explored

At Forbidden Door 2025, The Hurt Syndicate's epic AEW World Tag Team Championship reign came to an end. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were showcasing sheer dominance in their match against FTR and Brodido. However, due to the interference of Ricochet and the Gates of Agony, they failed to retain the gold.Even though The Hurt Syndicate consists of three members, only two of them are active in-ring competitors. Manager MVP hardly wrestles nowadays. Furthermore, it looks like the faction has a Ricochet and Gates of Agony problem. The newly formed trio has the numbers advantage. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona are ruthless in-ring competitors. Lashley and Benjamin will need help to tackle the rival faction. Thankfully, All Elite Wrestling has the perfect name to help the group regain its lost glory: Keith Lee. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeith Lee has not been seen on AEW programming for almost two years. Several months ago, he underwent surgery. However, he is reportedly doing well now. Fans miss him a lot and want him to return as soon as possible. Tony Khan must consider making him The Hurt Syndicate's fourth member. The Limitless One will probably have amazing chemistry with the faction and perhaps even emerge as its strongest member. He is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion. In WWE, he held the NXT and NXT North American titles.Hopefully, the former WWE star's size and athleticism will help Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP neutralize Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona. Nevertheless, all of this is speculation at this point.Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee recently provided a personal updateTwo days ago, a fan on X asked The Limitless One how he was doing. The 40-year-old gave the fan a kind reply, saying that he is healthy.&quot;Greetings Mr. Austin. I am quite excellent, I appreciate the question. Health is not a concern. I hope the same for you,&quot; wrote the AEW star.Hopefully, behind the scenes, Tony Khan is preparing for the NXT Champion's return. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.