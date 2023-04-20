2-time WWE Universal Champion should become the leader of new Bullet Club in AEW

A WWE legend's entry into AEW could eventually lead to him being booked to lead The Bullet Club.

Jay White's recent appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion has immediately led to a chapter of The Bullet Club being formed alongside Juice Robinson. While their first target appears to be Ricky Starks, the future is ripe with possibilities for the historic stable.

Given Goldberg's recent comments about his future, he could very well have a run in AEW before he eventually retires. If he joins Tony Khan's roster, the name of Jay White's stable (Bullet Club Gold) could be an indication that The Myth will be leading it.

Tony Khan has also admitted that he is interested in acquiring the WWE legend. It remains to be seen whether he will become a part of AEW in the future.

Another WWE veteran wants Goldberg to be booked for AEW All In

While there is no confirmed news on whether the WCW legend will join AEW or what he will be booked to do if he joins, Eric Bischoff has a suggestion for Tony Khan.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff expressed his desire to see CM Punk go up against Goldberg at the upcoming All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

"Book CM Punk and Bill Goldberg. You want to book something that's gonna sell out Wembley? Book that. Bill Goldberg's last match, against CM Punk. Dare you. Dare you. Grab your b*lls, TK," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

While Goldberg is 56 years old right now, he is still in good enough shape to hold his own in the ring. Only time will tell if Tony Khan will take up Eric Bischoff on his advice in the future.

