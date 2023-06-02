2-time WWE Universal Champion could debut in AEW to confront CM Punk at Collision 

CM Punk is set to return at the upcoming AEW Collision's inaugural episode. Could a two-time WWE Universal Champion make his All Elite Wrestling debut on that day and confront him?

The star is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The 56-year-old wrestler is one of the hottest free agents in the business.

A couple of months ago, it was reported that his contract with WWE had ended. There was heavy speculation that Tony Khan might grab him.

Last night on Dynamite, the AEW President made the blockbuster announcement that on the debut episode of Collision, CM Punk will be making his return.

The two stars have never faced each other one-on-one inside the squared circle. Thus it would be a unique match and a spectacle for the fans. Moreover, the show has already garnered a lot of hype and expectations after Khan announced the Straight Edge Savior's return.

If the former WWE Universal Champion does show up, it would probably be the biggest moment in AEW history. The Jacksonville-based promotion is set to go to the UK to host the All In pay-per-view at the Wembley Arena. Having a Hall of Famer and a former WWE Champion headline the show will undoubtedly be a crowd-puller.

If this indeed happens, Punk should be the one to defeat Goldberg. It could be more of a 'passing of the torch' moment and establish the self-proclaimed Best in the World as the biggest star in AEW.

WWE veteran Bully Ray claims he could have made millions if he wrestled CM Punk

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray opened up about having conversed with CM Punk. He mentioned that the two never worked together.

The Hall of Famer believed that if they did work together, they would have made a lot of money for the promotion.

"Every interaction that I have ever had with CM Punk has been positive. I never worked with him. If I did, we would draw millions of dollars. But from what I've heard, he can be a little bit difficult at times, and I think that fans know that, and they don't want anything ruined or spoiled for them. Thus, the mixed reaction," Bully Ray said.

Bully Ray had also previously suggested that Tony Khan should announce CM Punk's return ahead of time.

Would you like to see Goldberg confront the Second City Saint? Let us know in the comments section below.

