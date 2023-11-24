26-year-old to make his massive return as The Devil to cost MJF his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe? Exploring the possibility 

AEW's mystery Devil storyline has captivated wrestling fans around the world, with everyone intrigued to find out who could be behind the mask. The latest episode of Dynamite seemingly provided a massive clue, and many believe that a 26-year-old star could be the enigmatic figure wreaking havoc backstage.

The clue was subtle, yet telling. The Devil's maniacal laugh on last night's Dynamite has led many to believe that Jack Perry is the masked culprit. Along with the fact that The Devil has a more sleight physique, Perry seems to fit the billing.

AEW seems adamant on stretching out this whodunit saga, perhaps even as far as the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view at the end of December. There, Perry could reveal himself as The Devil, making his monumental return from suspension in the process.

The fear for MJF is that this will most likely result in Perry coming after him, given their storied history and the fact that Friedman has called out the masked assailant multiple times. It would also be an easy out for Tony Khan's promotion to have MJF drop the belt before the year is up, creating further speculation about the infamous "bidding war of 2024."

All this still remains to be seen, but the signs are there. Jack Perry could be MJF's greatest downfall, although only time will tell if this ends up being the case.

Fans are disappointed with AEW's presumed Devil reveal

As intriguing as the Devil storyline has been, it could come back to bite AEW in the rear end if Jack Perry is revealed to be the man in question. After the latest episode of Dynamite, fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the fact that the former World Tag Team Champion could be the one donning the mask.

Fans' reactions to the possibility of the devil being Jack Perry

Names like Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, even CM Punk and Britt Baker have all been proposed. All of whom have been tipped as more fitting stars for the role. Yet, many are convinced that Perry will be revealed instead.

Even if it does end up being Perry, hopefully Tony Khan and his creative team can conjure up an enthralling story that keeps fans on board. Otherwise this could be a massive misstep for AEW.