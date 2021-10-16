3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Major update on Bray Wyatt, WWE possibly initiating Friday night war

Welcome back to another edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't. Bray Wyatt has been in the limelight lately, given that he will be a free agent by the end of this month.

We have come across a report regarding an update. Major implications were in place on Friday night when SmackDown and Rampage were head-to-head for 30 minutes straight. Now, without further ado, let's dive into the top rumors of the week.

#5 Hope isn't true: Backstage update on whether AEW will sign Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's next wrestling destination has become one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling today. Tony Khan recently clarified that he hasn't spoken to the former Universal Champion regarding a possible AEW contract.

On the heels of Mr. Khan's claims, Bryan Alvarez, during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, reported that there hasn't been much interest from All Elite Wrestling higher-ups to sign Wyatt. He noted that the ex-WWE star would probably ask for a hefty amount, which could come into play, considering recent lucrative signings:

"I told you guys a long time ago, I don't think Bray Wyatt is going to AEW. I have talked to people about Bray and they impression that I was given was not a lot of interest and obviously he's going to be asking for a lot of money. Does that mean that Bray Wyatt is never going to go to AEW? Of course not. Perhaps he will go someday. There are all sorts of things that can happen in negotiations," said Bryan Alvarez.

We hope this is not true for a couple of reasons. First, money doesn't seem to be an issue for Tony Khan, especially when he recently claimed that he has more money to spend than WWE. Secondly, Khan turned down the rumors back when suggesting that the company offered a contract to Adam Cole. Soon after, Cole made his arrival at All Elite Wrestling.

In Wyatt's case, there may not have been such talks, but who knows, the higher-ups probably want to keep this a secret and bring him when the time and place is right to take the pro wrestling world by storm.

#4 Hope isn't true: WWE possibly making SmackDown a three-hour show to initiate rating war with AEW Rampage

WWE Supersized SmackDown went up against AEW Rampage for 30 minutes straight this past Friday night. Prior to both promotions going head-to-head, Dave Meltzer, during the Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that Vince McMahon might add a third hour to the Blue brand if they end up beating Rampage:

"You think that it's somewhat a coincidence... but obviously, it's not. You know FS1 is gonna go commercial-free for the 30 minutes' head to head and it will be very interesting to see what happens and after what that means. Because if WWE is in a position to win after they have lost on Wednesday...I think they will very significantly consider adding a 3rd hour on Friday night to FS1 and going head to head with Rampage. But if they don't win, the last thing they want is a situation where...You know you had a head-to-head battle and AEW wins another one. So it will be very interesting to look at that head-to-head battle. It's something to look at, like, if it looks like it is close then I don't see WWE doing it," said Dave Meltzer.

It is worth recalling that AEW significantly outsmarted NXT during the Wednesday night wars. Despite that, we hope this isn't true. WWE will surely be aiming to initiate a Friday night war to thrash the newly launched Rampage in ratings.

However, they will probably end up hurting themselves in the process. In a very long time, SmackDown became a watchable show every week, surpassing RAW. The two-hour format benefitted them in providing a quality product and engaging their viewers until the end, unlike RAW.

Regardless of what happens this week, we hope SmackDown sticks to the two-hour format.

