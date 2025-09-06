WWE star AJ Styles recently hinted at retirement. Aged 48, The Phenomenal one has been entertaining fans for almost three decades. He is a former two-time WWE Champion and has held the United States Championship thrice.

A few hours back, Styles posted a picture on Instagram where he teased hanging up his boots. This image had an hourglass, which had his logo in place of the sand. In a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the former champion said that he intends to stop wrestling before turning 50.

"I will not wrestle to 50, I promise you that... Things aren't as easy as they used to be. The first thing you lose as you get older is your stamina..." said Styles. [H/T: The Sportster]

AJ Styles is a legend, and he deserves a wonderful retirement. However, it would be a massive shame if he did not wrestle in AEW before saying goodbye. After all, the 48 would be a perfect fit in the Tony Khan-led company.

Here are 3 AEW stars AJ Styles must face before hanging up his boots.

#3. Kenny Omega

Both Kenny Omega and AJ Styles are modern-day greats. Furthermore, they have a history together. Several years back, when The Cleaner and The Phenomenal star were under NJPW's banner, the latter was Bullet Club's leader, while the former was a member of the faction.

Eventually, Omega betrayed Styles and became the group's new leader. Styles joined WWE while The Best Bout Machine made a name for himself in Japan and AEW.

The two stars did lock horns once in 2006. However, it was on an independent show. They have evolved with time, and it will be interesting to see them battle once again. Omega vs AJ Styles has the potential to sell out an arena within minutes. Tony Khan must do everything to bring the WWE star to All Elite Wrestling.

#2. MJF

MJF is Tony Khan's golden boy. He is the longest reigning AEW World Champion, and if he plays his cards right, he will win this title again this year. He is immaculate in the squared circle; however, he is untouchable on the microphone.

If Styles joins All Elite Wrestling, MJF must be one of his first feuds. The two will certainly create magic together, and fans across the globe will tune into their match. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see the former Champion be a heel in the feud.

#1. Will Ospreay vs. AJ Styles will be a five-star match

AJ Styles is one of Will Ospreay's heroes. The Aerial Assassin even uses the Styles Clash in his moveset as a tribute to the WWE star. In a recent interview on The Battleground Podcast, the AEW star expressed his love and respect for the former WWE Champion.

"So, one of the ties I have with pro wrestling is that AJ Styles is a huge influence in my wrestling. I’ve loved his work ever since I remember watching him," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

If Tony Khan acquires Styles, he must lock horns with Ospreay. This match has the potential to blow the roof off.

