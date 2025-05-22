3 AEW stars who can dethrone Jon Moxley instead of Darby Allin

Jon Moxley has held the AEW World Championship since winning it at the 2024 WrestleDream pay-per-view. While he has overcome several challenges, many fans believe Darby Allin will be the one to dethrone him when he returns, as he was taken out by The Death Riders.

Ad

Allin recently climbed Mount Everest successfully, and it seems he will take time before returning to in-ring action. That said, here are the three AEW stars who could dethrone Moxley instead of The Daredevil:

#3. "Hangman" Adam Page

Many fans want Adam Page to win the gold once again. He came close to capturing the title last year when he reached the final of the Owen Hart Cup, but he ultimately lost to Bryan Danielson.

Ad

Trending

This Sunday at Double or Nothing 2025, Adam Page will compete in the final of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. If he wins the tournament, Page will challenge the AEW World Champion at All In Texas 2025. Hence, he will have an opportunity to dethrone Moxley in Texas.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Eddie Kingston has a lot of history with Jon Moxley

Eddie Kingston has been a trusted ally of Jon Moxley for the past few years in AEW, and they have always had each other's backs. However, Kingston, being a babyface, would never agree with the idea of Moxley and The Death Riders taking over the company for their benefit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Eddie Kingston has been out of action since May last year due to an injury, fans are hoping to see him back sooner rather than later. When The Mad King is fit to return, he could go right after Moxley and be the one to eventually take the world title from him, considering their storied history.

#1. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay has been one of the most beloved babyfaces on the AEW roster for more than a year. However, The Aerial Assassin winning the World Title has been long overdue. At Double or Nothing on Sunday, Ospreay will square off against "Hangman" Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Ad

Will Ospreay is a favorite to win the Owen Hart Cup this year. If Ospreay manages to win on Sunday, he will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at All In Texas 2025. Considering his booking until now, Ospreay could be the one to dethrone Moxley at All In.

Expand Tweet

While Darby Allin could return anytime and go on to dethrone Jon Moxley, the aforementioned names are the best possible options to take the World Title from Moxley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More