3 AEW stars who can help Darby Allin in his feud against Jon Moxley and Death Riders

Darby Allin has had a heated rivalry with Jon Moxley and his Death Riders in AEW for a long time. Last year, the faction laid a beatdown on him, which led to Allin taking time off from television programming. However, instead of just focusing on recuperating, Allin achieved an incredible worldwide feat.The former AEW World Tag Team Champion joined the list of people who had climbed the top of Mount Everest successfully. Following his expedition, Allin returned to the company at their premier event, All In Texas, and assisted “Hangman” Adam Page in defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship by neutralising the threat of The Death Riders.However, Allin currently finds himself outnumbered against Moxley and his dominant faction, especially after Daniel Garcia joined them this week on Dynamite ahead of their Coffin match at All Out 2025. So, here are three top AEW stars who could side with Darby Allin in his war against The Death Riders.#3. Hangman Adam Page“Hangman” Adam Page became a major reason for the demise of Death Riders’ dominance at the top of the heap in AEW. With the help of top stars like Darby Allin and Will Ospreay, he successfully dethroned Jon Moxley to win his second AEW World title at All In. While The Millennial Cowboy is occupied with defending his title against all challengers, he could also join Darby Allin in his ongoing feud with The Purveyor of Violence to return the favor and prove to be a formidable ally for the former TNT Champion in taking down his foes.#2. Bryan DanielsonAnother top name who could side with Darby Allin in his quest to beat Jon Moxley and The Death Riders is Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon, much like Allin, returned to AEW television at the All In Texas event, and was another superstar who sided with Hangman Adam Page against Jon Moxley and his stable. Moreover, not to forget, it was the former Shield member who ended Danielson's full-time in-ring career at the 2024 AEW WrestleDream event. Now that Danielson has joined the AEW commentary desk as a full-time member, a particular night could see him have enough of Moxley and The Death Riders beating down Allin, leading him to drop the headset and come to his aid. This could mark his return to the ring, as a part-time attraction, while continuing to fulfill his duty as a commentator.#1. StingOne of the top choices who could shock the world by aligning with Darby Allin could be his former tag team partner and mentor, Sting. The face-painted duo became a formidable team for nearly four years and won the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Moreover, The Icon retired from in-ring competition at the 2024 AEW Revolution event, when he and Allin defeated The Young Bucks in his final match. While Sting's days inside the squared circle are over, he did make a surprise return to AEW recently. This could further lead to him coming back for a one-off fight by joining his former partner in his ongoing feud with The Death Riders, which would be a monumental moment in its own right.