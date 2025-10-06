3 AEW stars who could get a John Cena-like retirement tour if they return to WWE

WWE legend John Cena will soon retire. His last match is scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event in December. His retirement tour has experienced highs and lows. Fans heavily criticized his heel run, as WWE didn't book it well. However, they are now loving the fun Cenation Leader once again.

John Cena was defeated by Brock Lesnar at the first-ever premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza. Currently, there are only a handful of dates remaining before he finishes his pro wrestling career. Fans are eager to see who will be the last opponent of the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

A few stars receive a grand farewell, like John Cena. AEW has signed some top WWE stars. They could have received the same treatment if they had stayed with the sports entertainment juggernaut. These stars might still get a retirement tour if they return to WWE. Let's look at some AEW stars who deserve a retirement tour similar to John Cena.

#3. Chris Jericho

The former AEW World Champion was one of the top WWE stars known for his innovative ideas. However, since his contribution to AEW, he has been regarded as one of the all-time greats. His presence gave the company a major head start. It appears he will soon leave the Jacksonville-based promotion. His contract is set to expire in December 2025, and he hasn't been featured on TV since April.

Chris Jericho is rumored to join WWE soon. He is a much bigger name than he was before. While his run might not last long, WWE could make it memorable by giving him a retirement run similar to Cena's.

#2. Jon Moxley

The Purveyor of Violence has gained a lot of respect in the pro wrestling industry. His current faction, the Death Riders, has been dominating the locker room. He's also an important figure in AEW and brings a lot of attention to the product. Similarly, his WWE run was also quite significant. The Shield, the faction he was part of with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, was one of the top factions that fans still talk about.

After a few years, Jon Moxley may be done with AEW, as he has been with the promotion for so long and may have achieved almost everything. He could return to WWE to settle unfinished business with the other Shield members. When it's time for him to retire, he should go on a year-long tour.

#1. Adam Copeland could retire like John Cena

The Rated-R Superstar will hang up his boots in a few years. He might sign with the sports entertainment juggernaut when his deal with AEW expires in the future.

His decorated career was filled with many hurdles. He had to retire early because of a neck injury and lost several years during recovery. He made a grand comeback in WWE a few years ago and then joined All Elite Wrestling in 2023.

Adam Copeland's pro wrestling career should receive a major farewell, just like John Cena's. He deserves a retirement tour where he would face important, young, and promising stars.

It will be interesting to see which of these AEW stars will return to WWE in the future.

