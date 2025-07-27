3 AEW stars Hangman Page must face before dropping the World Championship

Hangman Page won the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas after beating Jon Moxley in an all-out war. It was a heartwarming moment for fans who have been a part of Page's story in the company for the past few years. Considering all the hard work and struggle the 34-year-old has endured in the Jacksonville-based promotion, his victory brought a seismic shift in All Elite Wrestling.As a result, fans expect Hangman Page to have a significantly long run as the AEW World Champion. Currently, All Elite Wrestling has a plethora of top stars who could be credible challengers for Hangman in the upcoming months. Page has a ton of history with several AEW talent, and these matches have the potential to be noteworthy stories in the company's history.Therefore, let's discuss three stars Hangman Page must face before dropping the World Championship.#3 Kenny OmegaHangman Page has a rich history with Kenny Omega in the world of professional wrestling. The two stars were a part of The Elite, and then they turned into bitter rivals in 2021. It is worth noting that Page started his first AEW World Title reign after defeating Omega at Full Gear 2021. However, fans never got the opportunity to see their rematch for the title in AEW.Therefore, in Page's second title reign in the company, this rematch with Kenny Omega needs to happen. It will not only be justice for the fans who have been watching the two stars for years, but it will also provide closure to their characters. Also, The Cleaner has been looking to redeem himself since his return earlier this year, and a match with Hangman could be a perfect chapter in his redemption arc.#2 Will OspreayWill Ospreay vs. Hangman Page has been a dream match for the AEW fans for the past few years. The two stars faced each other at Double or Nothing this year and delivered a solid bout. With Page now having the World Championship, Ospreay has a solid reason to go after him. It could be a fresh feud in All Elite Wrestling that could garner a lot of attention in the company's main event scene.Moreover, Ospreay has a global reputation as a professional wrestler. However, he still needs a breakthrough feud to solidify his place in AEW's main event scene. Hangman could give him that feud in the coming months over the championship. Additionally, this match could serve as a perfect bout to elevate The Aerial Assassin in the company, even leading to his own World Title win down the line.#1 Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman PageSwerve Strickland and Hangman Page are two of the biggest rivals in AEW history. The two stars have a heated history with each other in the promotion, being involved in some extremely brutal matches. They clearly buried the hatchet earlier this month as Strickland was one of the men helping Page defeat Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion at All In: Texas.However, following Hangman Page's win, Swerve said that he would be seeing him down the line for the title. What is worth noting is that The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has never pinned Strickland in any of their bouts in history. Therefore, there is a story that needs to be explored between the two.As a result, after such a historic rivalry in the company, a title match could be an ideal way to culminate their feud in AEW.