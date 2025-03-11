3 AEW stars injured at Revolution 

AEW Revolution was a memorable pay-per-view in many ways. While certain matches didn't fit the event's rhythm, the show was filled with stellar matches.

Toni Storm won her trilogy against Mariah May and retained her AEW Women's World Championship in a 'Hollywood Ending' match. Hangman Page and MJF battled in a great opening bout where the Cowboy defeated the Devil. In the main event, Christian Cage failed to win the AEW World Championship after cashing in his contract during Cope vs. Jon Moxley.

A high-paced pay-per-view had many high spots throughout the show. However, events like these contain several unfortunate incidents. Will Ospreat defeated Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage match. The match included many risky sports. At the end of the match, Ospreay hit Fletcher with a Spanish fly from the top of the cage. The former was clutching his back after the move but wasn't injured.

While the former International Champion survived the dangerous move, let's examine some of the stars who sustained injuries during AEW Revolution.

#3. Mercedes Mone was banged up after her match at AEW Revolution

The TBS Champion defended her title against STARDOM star Momo Watanabe. The latter won a massive tournament at the NJPW X AEW WrestleDynasty pay-per-view and chose Mercedes Mone as her opponent. The match was highly acclaimed by the fans.

However, there are rumors that the CEO might have been injured during the match. A report later claimed that Mercedes Mone took a stiff kick to her throat from the Black Peach, and therefore, the CEO came out of the match with a bruised larynx. However, the injury wasn't huge and won't take much time to heal. Unfortunately, she wasn't the only one injured during the match.

#2. Momo Watanabe was carried from the ring backstage

The Black Peach tried her best to take the TBS Championship from Mercedes Mone but was unsuccessful after the former tapped out to the CEO's submission move. Following the bout, the medical team carried her backstage as she couldn't walk. A report later confirmed that Momo sustained an ankle injury. Later, a clip showed when the STARDOM star could have been injured.

Momo Watanabe was seen in crutches following the match. As of now, there is no update on how severe the injury is and how long she will take to recover.

#1. Swerve Strickland confirmed his injury

The Realest star wrestled against Ricochet for the opportunity to challenge for the world championship. Both stars didn't hold back in the high-stakes contest. In the end, the former AEW World Champion picked up the win in the clutch contest. Not only that, he also closed Revolution after confronting Jon Moxley.

Later, during the post-media scrum, Swerve Strickland revealed that he busted his eardrum while wrestling Ricochet.

"Pardon me, everybody. I have a ruptured ear drum right now, so I can only hear from this ear, so, definitely loud with your questions," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the Realest star has to take some time off before challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Among the three stars, Momo Watanabe seems to be the most affected by her injury. It remains to be seen when the hurt stars will return to in-ring action once again.

