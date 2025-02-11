3 other AEW stars who could leave the company in 2025 after recent releases

AEW emerged as a top wrestling promotion in the United States in 2019, assembling one of the most talented rosters in the world. However, not everyone has been happy with their tenure in the company, which has led to multiple departures over the years.

Many top names on the Jacksonville-based company's roster have left the promotion recently. This includes Malakai Black, who has become a free agent now and is likely heading back to his old promotion, WWE. On the other hand, Ricky Starks may also have one foot out of the door after being absent for almost a year. Former WWE star Miro was also released by AEW recently.

There are a few more names who have either been absent for a long time or are reportedly not happy with their stay in Tony Khan's company. Citing recent departures, here are three AEW stars who are likely to leave the promotion in 2025.

Trending

#3. Saraya

Saraya made her monumental debut in AEW in 2022 to reignite her wrestling career following her early retirement in 2018 while in WWE. The Anti-Diva became the AEW Women's World Champion at All In 2023 in front of her home crowd.

Expand Tweet

However, for a long time, Saraya has been pushed down the card with no meaningful storylines. Moreover, she is currently on hiatus after requesting time off and has also revealed that she is open to the idea of returning to WWE. This could be a sign that Saraya may leave this year to achieve the same success she once commanded in WWE.

#2. Danhausen

Danhausen emerged as a popular AEW star known for his comedic antics and hilarious segments. However, he has not been able to achieve much success as an in-ring competitor in Tony Khan's company and also has not been used on television for a long time.

This might possibly push Danhausen to make the life-changing choice of leaving All Elite Wrestling this year. If he does, Danhausen could explore better opportunities outside the company and become a much more accomplished wrestler.

#1. Britt Baker

Britt Baker gained recognition in the wrestling world as an All Elite Wrestling original. She was also the first female signee for the company and was at the top of the women's division until 2023. In that period, The Doctor delivered some of the most compelling in-ring bouts and even reigned as the AEW Women's World Champion.

Expand Tweet

However, things turned sour ever since Baker made her return to the company in mid-2024. Reports began to emerge about potential backstage heat, an alleged altercation with MJF, and tensions with Tony Khan too, who is rumored to be fed up with Britt Baker.

Moreover, she has been off television since November. All this could lead to a potential AEW exit for Baker and she might consider a move to the big leagues to thrive as a much more successful superstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback