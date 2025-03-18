3 AEW stars who may end their in-ring career in 2025

AEW has a roster filled with a good mix of young stars and veterans of the professional wrestling industry. However, for some veterans, their time in the ring seems to be running out.

Some huge stars have already announced their intention to hang up their professional wrestling boots for good, while some have hinted at that possibility. We're here to take a look at those AEW stars who may end their in-ring career in 2025.

#3. Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland made an exhilarating comeback to wrestling at Royal Rumble 2020 after an almost decade-long absence due to a career-ending injury. Ever since his return, the Rated-R superstar never looked like he lost a step and has gone from strength to strength.

However, Cope has previously hinted that he doesn't have a lot of time left in the ring and that he's going to retire sometime soon. The Ultimate Opportunist even admitted in a promo segment on AEW Dynamite that his shot at the AEW World Championship at Revolution might be his last.

Even though he hasn't announced that this is going to be his last year in the ring, perhaps all of these hints are to get the fans ready for his last match.

#2. Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes is perhaps one of the most underrated stars to ever grace the professional wrestling industry. The Natural started getting a lot of admiration for his work and dedication to his craft after joining All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE star has been making strides with an ROH World Tag Team title run alongside Sammy Guevara in Ring of Honor. Rhodes has also formally announced that he has signed his last contract as a talent with AEW, and is going to retire once it ends.

We're not sure who he might pick as his final opponent before he ends his illustrious career, but perhaps we might see him put someone over this year in his last fight. The Natural might choose to go after the ROH World Championship as well, and finally retire once he accomplishes that feat.

#1. Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett had publicly announced that he would be retiring in a year or so and said he was going after the AEW World Championship. However, according to a report, Tony Khan has reportedly dropped Jarrett's World title angle after it didn't seem to work out.

Now, with his entire mission seemingly put to an end, perhaps Jeff Jarrett could look to finish his career early on. As far as his final fight in the ring goes, perhaps we can see a double retirement match happen between Double J and his close friend, Dustin Rhodes.

Both veterans could put on an emotional spectacle for the fans as they leave it all in the ring one last time.

