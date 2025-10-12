Mercedes Mone has been one of the most successful AEW stars of all time. She is on a journey of a belt collector and currently holds ten women's titles all across the globe. However, The CEO has often made it clear that she has no target in her mind and her quest for the title will continue as long as she wants. Therefore, recently, Mone expressed her interest in going after the newly introduced Women's Tag Team Titles.When AEW President Tony Khan announced the Women's Tag Titles, the AEW TBS Champion made some interesting social media posts, making it clear that she wants the new championship. However, in her reign in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Mone has rarely made any friends. This raises the question of who might team up with the former WWE star to chase the historic titles.Therefore, let's take a look at 3 AEW stars Mercedes Mone can team up with to chase the Women’s Tag Team Championships:#3. AthenaAthena has been one of a few allies of Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling. The two stars have teamed up before in the company, notably during their feud with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa following All In: Texas. In a brief run together, The CEO and Minion Overlord showcased incredible in-ring chemistry while flaunting their success with their fun reels and social media posts.Therefore, one thing is for sure that fans will enjoy it if Mone and Athena team up again in AEW. Additionally, a formidable duo like that would have a real chance of becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champion. Besides, the ROH Women's World Champion also teased teaming up with Mercedes. As a result, Athena holds significant chances of being Mone's partner down the line.#2. Harley CameronHarley Cameron and Mercedes Mone have been teasing a playful alliance for the past few months. Fans have been enjoying their interaction, and a lot of them are even clamoring to see the two stars join forces in AEW. Last week on Dynamite, Cameron popped on the screen when Mone was talking about going after the AEW Women's Tag Team Titles, dropping a solid hint of a potential tag team.Moreover, Harley has been doing a fine job in being a comedic character in All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, there are reports that AEW currently has no solid plan for Mercedes Mone's future. Therefore, there is a potential that Tony Khan might put the two stars together to chase the newly introduced championships moving forward. It can be a fresh start for both ladies in their careers.#1. Mercedes Mone could bring back KamilleMercedes Mone's most popular ally in All Elite Wrestling was Kamille. The two stars reigned with terror in the women's division until last year, after Tony Khan decided to break them up. The company did not give any follow-up to that store, and Kamille has been absent from AEW since then. However, there were some reports that suggested that the 32-year-old is still under a contract.Therefore, the former ally of Mercedes Mone is likely to make her return down the line. Besides, fans enjoyed the alliance between The CEO and the 32-year-old pretty much initially. There is a good possibility that AEW brings back Kamille as the tag team partner for Mone in her quest for the AEW Women's Tag Team Titles. As the company did not present any singles rivalry between the two stars after their infamous breakup last year, this decision has the potential to make sense.