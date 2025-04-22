3 AEW stars who would have been perfect for Paul Heyman's new WWE faction

Paul Heyman recently pulled the rug from under everyone's feet after the shocking twist at WWE WrestleMania 41. He betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns and aligned himself with Seth Rollins to lead The Visionary to victory in the Triple Threat match and begin a new era.

Last night on RAW, Bron Breakker emerged to help them out and was unveiled as the newest member to join their ranks. It seems that Heyman is gathering stars to build a new faction, and some stars from AEW would have been perfect picks.

#3. Jon Moxley would've been the best choice for Paul Heyman's WWE faction

It seems that Jon Moxley is being referenced a lot more in WWE recently. The AEW World Champion's name was even mentioned on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 41 by Seth Rollins.

So, it's quite clear that he's quite attached to the history involving Rollins and Reigns. For that same reason, he would've been the perfect pick to turn on the OTC.

It would have been interesting to see the tension between Jon Moxley and Rollins if they were back on the same side again. But this time, it would've been Paul Heyman pulling the strings.

#2. Kenny Omega

It's evident from Heyman's past clients that he knows how to pick talent with the biggest star power or potential. So, if we're looking at AEW's roster of stars, it doesn't get any bigger than Kenny Omega.

The Cleaner always knows how to put on the best match, but is also one of the most successful in All Elite Wrestling. Under the guidance of Paul Heyman, Kenny Omega would have become a huge star, potentially on the same level as Roman Reigns.

Heyman could also make it a point to prove to Reigns that he now has the bigger star in Kenny Omega.

#1. Jay White

Jay White has proven himself to be a great heel and could step up to the next level with Paul Heyman by his side. The Switchblade oozes charm similar to Seth Rollins and is a perfect pick to stand by their side in battle.

It would also give him the best shot at using his heel side to pick apart his opponents without fear. Since he knows he has massive stars backing him up, White could only get more ruthless as the conniving tactician.

It would make for an interesting group dynamic to watch him around Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins, not knowing if he could turn on them as well.

