3 AEW stars who are reportedly difficult to work with

Ever since its inception, AEW has become one of the biggest wrestling companies in the world. The promotion is WWE's biggest competitor and boasts an immensely talented roster. This weekend, AEW is organizing the highly anticipated PPV, All In 2024, in Wembley Stadium, London.

The business of professional wrestling is complicated, the industry has countless elements and running a promotion is no child's play. One of the most important factors in running a promotion is for management to have a good relationship with talent. While most performers are understanding and have a good reputation, some are infamous for being hard to work with.

There are reportedly a few wrestlers on AEW's roster who are troublesome to work with. Here are a few of them.

#3 Sasha Banks (known as Mercedes Mone in AEW)

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has run into controversy several times in her career. When she was employed by WWE, she reportedly had a heated argument with a fan during an autograph signing. Furthermore, she was involved in a similar incident at an airport.

interestingly, ex-WWE man, Jonathan Coachman recently appeared on the Refin' It Up podcast and revealed that Mone is hard to work with. He stated that the 32-year-old regularly makes unreasonable demands and that is the reason she parted ways with her former employers. Additionally, he said that Mone can not back up her arrogance and that's why she suffers while delivering a promo.

"You gotta be able to back it up with the arrogance and Mercedes has never been able to do that in the WWE. I don’t know why Tony Khan, but hey, she made all the money, but now she’s getting exposed because they’re giving her-her own mic segments every week and it’s not good and that’s why the crowd the other day told her to shut up," said Coachman. [H/T Post Wrestling]

#2 House of Black

The House of Black is currently one of All Elite Wrestling's most fascinating stables. It consists of leader, Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Furthermore, they once held the company's World Trios Championship.

Interestingly, according to Disco Inferno, this group is hard to work with backstage. He stated that Triple H has no intention of signing them and they constantly reject creative ideas.

"I've heard our sources tell us that they're a pain to deal with backstage; they're constantly turning down creative, but I guess they didn't want them going back to WWE, so I guess they re-signed him. But I wonder if, based on all the hearing that these guys were a pain, the WWE really didn't want them back. They sound like they're troublemakers a little bit, so why would they want them back in a locker room that's doing success right now?" he said. [H/T Sportskeeda]

#1 MJF

At the mere age of 28, MJF has achieved a tremendous amount of success in the world of pro wrestling. He currently holds the AEW American Championship and is also a former and the longest-reigning AEW World Champion.

It is believed that he is hard to work with and Tony Khan himself revealed that the Salt of the Earth is one of the most unlikeable people in the industry. However, the founder of the company respects him because he is a stellar in-ring performer.

"He's one of the most dislikable people there is. He elicits that emotion for a lot of people. He's a very challenging personality and very hard to work with, but he's a great professional wrestler," said Khan [H/T The Sportster]

MJF will face Will Ospreay at All In and attempt to retain the American Championship.

