"Get away from me" - Mercedes Moné allegedly gave cold shoulder to a kid at the airport; Alexa Bliss had to calm him down

Mercedes Moné, FKA Sasha Banks in WWE, has once again started to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Blueprint received a lot of harsh criticism following her heated exchange with a fan during a recent autograph signing at New York Comic Con. Former WWE Superstar Francine, who previously called her out for her "rude" behavior, detailed another bizarre incident at the airport involving The CEO.

Speaking on the Eyes Up Here podcast, the ECW veteran revealed that Mercedes Moné once told a kid to "get away from her" when he approached her. Alexa Bliss then had to calm down the child and make him feel better:

"Somebody last weekend told me that their son went up to her (Mercedes Moné) at the airport, and this is a small kid, and she said, 'Get away from me,' and just kept walking, and Alexa Bliss apparently was behind her and said to the kid, 'What did she just say to you?' And the kid was like, 'She told me to get away from her,' and Alexa Bliss said, 'Don't worry about her. It's okay.' Like she was nice to the kid. This is what I heard from the father. So, you know, I hear that she can be snippy. [3:06 - 3:43]

Francine added that although Mercedes Moné can be "snippy," she's a talented worker in the ring. However, the ex-WWE Diva bluntly stated that the formerly Sasha Banks needs to work on her personality a little bit:

"I've never met her. I think she's a very, very talented worker. You know, she's a good talent. But I hear a lot of negativity about the way she treats fans. You can't take away the work ethic, but you need to work on your personality a little bit." [5:50 - 6;10]

Check out the full clip below:

What did Francine have to say about Mercedes Moné's recent outburst?

ECW veteran Francine asserted that Mercedes Moné should have treated the fans better since they have been spending their hard-earned money to meet their favorite wrestlers.

She said:

"If you've been doing it for a long time, and she has, she should know better because these people are spending their hard-earned money. If I was that fan, I would never buy something from her again. I wouldn't just for the simple fact that she was rude. And you know whether you want to be there or not, you're lucky that you can sit there and sign autographs for a living."

The former Sasha Banks hadn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since losing to AEW star Willow Nightingale at NJPW STRONG Resurgence back in May. She was recently spotted in attendance during the All In pay-per-view, which fueled the rumors of her AEW arrival.

Will she appear at Full Gear 2023? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Mercedes Moné's controversial exchange with a fan? Sound off below.

