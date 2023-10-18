Ex-WWE Diva calls Sasha Banks "rude" after her heated encounter with a fan: "You're lucky that you can sit there & sign autographs for a living"

Mercedes Moné (Fka Sasha Banks) quietly left WWE on a sour note last year, leaving many unanswered questions in the minds of wrestling fans. Rumor has it that she and Naomi had creative issues with the company, which led to their departure.

During a recent autograph signing at New York Comic Con, The Blueprint clapped back at a fan who claimed she left the Stamford-based promotion citing creative issues.

Here's what The CEO had to say about the rumor - "Oh, that’s what you read. But you weren’t there, so no.” The two then had a back-and-forth exchange, with Mercedes refusing to clarify the real reason behind her WWE exit.

The clip of Mercedes Moné aggressively shutting down the fan instantly went viral, causing a stir on social media.

Speaking on the Eyes Up Here podcast, former WWE and ECW star Francine admitted that the formerly Sasha Banks got a "little snippy" during the interaction with a fan:

"I think she gets a little snippy, a lot. That was a little snippy. Again, I understand the frustration, but there's a way, especially when a fan pays money to get your autograph because I was assuming she knew his name. So, I was assuming she was signing for him. Okay, so he had given her what, how much money did he spend? So if that's the case, in my mind, I'm say to myself, well, he just bought something. So, I try to be as kind as I can. I don't try to be condescending, you know, because it was a legit question. It wasn't like he said something inappropriate to her," Francine said.

The former WWE Diva then added that the formerly Sasha Banks could've handled the situation calmly since fans spent their hard-earned money to meet the wrestlers:

"If you've been doing it for a long time, and she has, she should know better because these people are spending their hard-earned money. If I was that fan, I would never buy something from her again. I wouldn't just for the simple fact that she was rude. And you know whether you want to be there or not, you're lucky that you can sit there and sign autographs for a living," [2:17 - 4:13}

Check out the full clip below:

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) could deal a huge blow to WWE

The formerly Sasha Banks has been heavily linked with AEW since parting ways with WWE.

During a recent interview, the 31-year-old Superstar teased a potential appearance at Full Gear pay-per-view:

"When is that? I don't know, I've gotta ask my friend. [...] Sure, if I'm free. I gotta see. I gotta check the schedule. I know we're really busy. We're doing a lot of things. Traveling lot," Moné said.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes is currently out of action, nursing a broken ankle she suffered during a match against Willow Nightingale. It will be interesting to see if she will be medically cleared to appear at AEW Full Gear next month.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda and credit the the Eyes Up Here podcast.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches