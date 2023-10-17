Sasha Banks aggressively denies popular rumor about her real reason for leaving WWE after confrontation with fan

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, was confronted by a fan at a recent signing, asking her questions aggressively, including why she left WWE. The star didn't appreciate it and apparently denied the popular reason that was known for her leaving the company.

In 2022, Mone and Naomi walked out of RAW, leaving their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. At the time, they were even made fun of by Corey Graves, who called them out live on commentary, presumably after receiving instructions from the back. The rumor was that they left due to creative differences with the company.

However, it was never confirmed and remained just a rumor.

A fan asked Banks about leaving WWE at the signing and added that she had left due to creative differences, referencing the popular rumor. When Banks heard this, though, she didn't take it kindly.

Instead, she first questioned whether that was why she had left.

"Oh, that's what you read, but you weren't there! Haha, so no!" she added.

Sasha Banks then went back to signing before refusing to give him the real reason she had left, saying she had no reason to answer. She continued to take shots at the fan, seemingly upset with him and his manner of approaching her.

At this time, Sasha Banks is recovering from a broken ankle she suffered during a match with Willow Nightingale.

