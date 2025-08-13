3 AEW stars Tony Khan has buried in 2025

AEW has had a monumental 2025, with Tony Khan booking some amazing shows. The company is currently preparing to host Forbidden Door 2025 at The O2 in London, England.Many All Elite Wrestling wrestlers are thriving this year. World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page and Women's World Champion Toni Storm are completely over, and their popularity is on the rise. Furthermore, names such as Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and more are regulars on All Elite Wrestling's weekly shows.Unfortunately, not everyone is as lucky as the abovementioned names. Many stars are hardly seen on Dynamite or Collision anymore. It looks like Tony Khan has given up on them, and it is unlikely that they will ever be relevant in the company again. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are three AEW stars Tony Khan has buried in 2025:#3. Daniel GarciaDaniel Garcia officially signed with AEW in 2021. He eventually became a part of The Jericho Appreciation Society and won fans over. Apart from him, this faction consisted of Chris Jericho (leader), Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay. As months passed, JAS disbanded, and Garcia became a singles competitor.Red Death initially had immense momentum as a singles star. However, it has completely ended now. Even though he had a TNT Championship reign, it appears as if fans don't care about him anymore. He receives lukewarm reactions from fans in the arena. Furthermore, many find him boring. Tony Khan might be done with him, and it is unlikely that the 26-year-old will ever be relevant in the company again.#2. Sammy GuevaraEven though Sammy Guevara is the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion, he is almost forgotten. The Spanish God was once one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He held the AEW TNT Championship three times and was quite over with fans. Furthermore, he, MJF, Jack Perry, and Darby Allin were known as the Four Pillars of AEW.Unfortunately, his counterparts have had much better careers than him in the company. Many find Guevara uncharismatic and monotonous. However, in a recent interview with WrestleZone, he said that he is unbothered by criticism.&quot;It used to bother me a lot, what people would say. Because I felt like I was always looking for outside validation. Ultimately, I just needed to find validation with myself. I feel like I found that,&quot; Guevara said. [H/T: WrestleZone]Tony Khan might have lost all faith in The Spanish God. Hence, the 32-year-old might never win a major singles title in the company again.#1. Britt Baker is probably leaving AEWOnce upon a time, Britt Baker was the face of All Elite Wrestling's women's division. However, she has been absent from the company's programs since November 2024. The former AEW Women's World Champion is arguably a controversial figure, and Tony Khan might never bring her back.Interestingly, according to former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman, Baker is leaving AEW and is close to signing with the Stamford-based company. If this is true, the 34-year-old will remain as one of the biggest 'what if' names in the promotion's history.