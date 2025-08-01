  • home icon
  • "It was nice while it lasted" - Sammy Guevara sends cryptic message immediately after AEW Collision goes off the air

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 01, 2025 05:04 GMT
Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Sammy Guevara's tag partner lost one of his multiple championship belts on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The popularly dubbed All Elite "pillar" has now shared his reaction to Dustin Rhodes' massive setback in Chicago.

The Natural won his first singles championship in AEW at All In: Texas last month, where he defeated Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Kyle Fletcher in a four-way match for the vacated TNT Title, a belt that Adam Cole had relinquished at the pay-per-view due to his health issues. While being called out by The Protostar for supposedly stealing his crowning moment, Dustin mounted his first defense of the belt against Lee Moriarty last weekend.

Afterwards, answering Fletcher's challenge for a title match, Rhodes invited the up-and-comer to battle him for the strap in a Chicago Street Fight. The two stars went to war this week in the main event of AEW Collision, where the Don Callis Family member successfully dethroned Dustin for the TNT Championship. After the show, the veteran's tag team partner, Sammy Guevara, took to X/Twitter to send out an interesting message addressing the end of Rhodes' reign.

"It was nice while it lasted [victory sign emoji]," wrote Sammy.

Check out Sammy Guevara's tweet below:

The Spanish God, of course, is a former TNT Champion himself, and some friction between him and his Sons of Texas teammate Dustin was teased during the four-way match at All In 2025.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
