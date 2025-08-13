AEW President Tony Khan announces huge name's in-ring debut

In 2022, Tony Khan purchased the popular wrestling promotion, Ring of Honor. Established in 2002, this company specializes in high-quality matches and supreme in-ring competition. The current ROH World Champion is Bandido, while Athena is having a historic ROH Women's World Championship reign. Tony Khan's business strategy involves working with well-known celebrities. Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Paul Walter Hauser is a longtime fan of professional wrestling, and he has been seen on AEW programming several times. Interestingly, the 38-year-old is a part-time wrestler. He was recently spotted wearing a ROH cap. Furthermore, Khan confirmed in his interview with My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox that the Michigan native was going to make his Ring of Honor debut soon. &quot;My great friend Paul Walter Hauser, who has commented in AEW, and is going to be wrestling for us in Ring of Honor. [Fox mentions Hauser also wearing a ROH cap] He’s going to be wrestling in Ring of Honor, and he’s also… he’s a great commentator for us in AEW, and has won multiple awards… a Golden Globe Award winner, an Emmy winner, and he’s going to win a lot more awards in his great career,” Tony Khan said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHauser is currently signed to Major League Wrestling. He is also the reigning Progress Wrestling Proteus Champion. Dutch Mantel is unhappy with the way Tony Khan booked Jake Hager Former World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager was signed to AEW from 2019 to 2024. Unfortunately, his time in the company was underwhelming. In a recent appearance on UnSKripted, Hager's former manager expressed disappointment with the 43-year-old's booking in WWE as well as in All Elite Wrestling. &quot;I have no idea why, they just like clipped the umbilical cord, and we were out floating in space. And even when he left and went to AEW, it was more of the same. They didn't do anything with him there.&quot; said Mantel. Earlier this year, Hager announced his retirement from professional wrestling. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.