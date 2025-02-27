3 AEW stars Tony Khan DID NOT fumble contrary to public opinion

AEW President Tony Khan has been booking the company's programs since the very inception of the promotion. Under his leadership, many wrestlers have thrived and become worldwide stars.

Recently, former FTW Champion Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) made his debut in NXT. In his first match, he teamed up with Je'Von Evans and defeated the duo of Wes Lee & Ethan Page. Interestingly, during this match, fans in the arena were chanting, "Tony fumbled!"

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, these chants didn't bother anyone from the Jacksonville-based company.

"They don't give a f*ck man. I don't know what to tell you guys. They don't care. Like they don't care. I haven't heard one peep about it," said Sapp.

Nevertheless, saying 'Khan fumbled with Starks' is arguably a stretch. The Absolute enjoyed considerable success in All Elite Wrestling as he won two different titles. In this article, we will look at a few other such names.

Here are three AEW stars Tony Khan did not fumble, contrary to public opinion.

#3. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has 'generational star' written all over her. She is currently a member of the SmackDown roster. However, she has been out of action since November 2024. She is reportedly recovering from an injury and hopefully, she will be back in action soon.

Many fans believe that Tony Khan didn't utilize Cargill properly. According to them, Khan should have built his company's women's division around her and pushed her to the moon. However, contrary to public opinion, the 32-year-old was used adequately. She was the inaugural AEW TBS Champion and held the title for over 500 days. This record has still not been broken and it is unlikely that it will break anytime soon.

#2. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular professional wrestlers in the modern day and age. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. He won this title by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania last year. Interestingly, he was an AEW star from 2019 to 2022.

The American Nightmare didn't just wrestle for All Elite Wrestling; he was also one of their Executive Vice Presidents. Even though he never held the AEW World Championship, he was a fan favorite. He received thunderous reactions every time he entered the square circle. Furthermore, he was the inaugural TNT Champion and had three reigns with this title. He was booked quite well and All Elite loyalists might agree with us if we say that Tony Khan definitely did not fumble him.

#1. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk

CM Punk is a future WWE Hall of Famer. He is the Voice Of The Voiceless and is undoubtedly a legend. From 2021 to 2023, he was signed to All Elite Wrestling. Since he left the Jacksonville-based company on a bad note, fans often believe that Tony Khan fumbled him. However, this is untrue.

Punk was a massive name in AEW. He was almost solely responsible for surging the company's popularity across the world. Furthermore, he won the company's World Championship twice. He and Khan shared a close relationship and the latter was reportedly heartbroken when his idol joined WWE.

