Men's Elimination Chamber to see major twist if Cody Rhodes refuses The Rock's offer, says WWE analyst

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to respond to The Rock's offer this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. Analyst for the Stamford-based promotion Peter Rosenberg recently claimed The American Nightmare potentially refusing The Final Boss' proposition could lead to a major twist in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Ad

Last Friday on SmackDown, The Rock demanded that Rhodes become "his champion" and give him his soul. He told The American Nightmare that he expects him to give his final answer at Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, six top superstars will compete on the same night in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre. The winner will challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg claimed Rhodes turning down The Rock's offer may result in The Final Boss backing the Elimination Chamber winner. He added that The Scottish Warrior would then have to win the match. The 52-year-old legend had previously gifted McIntyre a Scottish Claymore sword for signing a new contract. The two were also seen talking together backstage at RAW's debut episode on Netflix:

"If you look at the Chamber and Cody is going to say no to The Rock. And I think SGG is right, the setup would then be that The Rock would back whoever wins the Chamber. That basically means it has to be like Drew McIntyre," he said. [38:03 - 38:18]

Ad

Check out his comments in the podcast below:

Ad

Ex-WWE writer thinks Drew McIntyre is the perfect person to align with The Rock

On a recent episode of The Brand podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed The Rock and Cody Rhodes' SmackDown segment. He claimed Drew McIntyre would be perfect for the role of the corporate champion, not The American Nightmare.

The wrestling veteran claimed it would be the only way to save The Scottish Warrior after suffering several losses over the past few months:

Ad

"If they crafted this correctly and they really knew how to write, bro, the perfect guy that The Rock should be talking about is Drew McIntyre. And quite frankly, Stevie, that's really the only thing that could save Drew. They've beaten this guy so many freaking times because he's got the 'bulletproof.' Bro, if anybody wants to join with corporate and turn their back on everybody because I've been effed over so many times, he would be the perfect guy," he said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre does indeed leave Toronto victorious this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback