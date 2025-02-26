Drew McIntyre to win Elimination Chamber in a shocking & unexpected fashion, predicts ex-WWE star

Former WWE star Aiden English recently put forth a possible scenario where Drew McIntyre wins the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match decisively. The premium live event will emanate from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on March 1.

The other participants in the six-man gimmick contest are John Cena, Damian Priest, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins. The winner of the Chamber match will earn a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Speaking on the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, Aiden English suggested that The Scottish Warrior should pin all five opponents, possibly through unconventional means. The former WWE star further theorized Drew McIntyre would finish the match by eliminating CM Punk and also likened this scenario to a revenge tour, similar to Liv Morgan's:

"I would love to see [sic] I don't think many people would agree with me, but you take that again and you write it the right way - Drew [McIntyre] pins everybody in that [Men's] Chamber [match]. Some of them might be kind of hook or by crook, a lucky situation, [or] whatever. But, Drew goes on a tear and then Claymore's the head off of CM Punk or something to end it all. It's like the Drew McIntyre revenge tour - finally on track, like Liv Morgan had with Rhea [Ripley] last year," English said. [From 22:59 to 23:30]

You can watch the episode below:

Drew McIntyre warned WWE Superstar John Cena ahead of Elimination Chamber

The Scottish Psychopath has promised to win the Elimination Chamber for the third time in his career. In a recent video uploaded on social media, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion put John Cena on notice.

Drew McIntyre reflected on his uncertain WrestleMania path from the previous year. He then vowed to protect the 16-time World Champion in the Elimination Chamber until he could "bury" John Cena:

"This time last year, just over a year ago, my path to WrestleMania was even more unclear than it is right now, and look what happened. It starts all again this Saturday. And in Toronto, I'm going to make sure that you're kept safe John [Cena] inside that Chamber, until it's my time to bury you," he said.

Only time will tell if The Scottish Warrior can pin all five contenders inside the chain-linked steel structure to earn his opportunity to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Please credit the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

