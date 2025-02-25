Former WWE champion claims he is going to "bury" John Cena at Elimination Chamber

A major WWE Superstar delivered a warning to John Cena ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber this weekend, despite not having to win a qualifying match.

Drew McIntyre took to social media to share a new video today and sent a message to John Cena. He suggested that Cena putting himself in the match goes against the values he presented to the WWE Universe, and wondered if his words were just slogans rather than things he lived by.

The Scottish Warrior vowed to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match for the third time in his career and claimed that he was going to bury John Cena at the PLE this Saturday night.

"This time last year, just over a year ago, my path to WrestleMania was even more unclear than it is right now, and look what happened. It starts all again this Saturday. And in Toronto, I'm going to make sure that you're kept safe John [Cena] inside that Chamber, until it's my time to bury you," he said. [From 02:12 to 02:30]

Jimmy Uso defeated Drew McIntyre this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown in a singles match. However, McIntyre attacked Uso after the bout and leveled the veteran with a Claymore.

Vince Russo criticizes how WWE is booking Drew McIntyre

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently detailed his issues with how the company is utilizing Drew McIntyre on television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, available via Backstage Pass, Russo stated that the company believes McIntyre is bulletproof, so they keep handing him losses. However, he noted that eventually, his name wouldn't mean anything due to so many losses.

"And like I said, bro, you keep labeling him mad and you keep beating him like this and after a while Drew McIntyre is going to mean absolutely nothing. We know he's not going over in the Chamber. So keep beating Drew until he means absolutely nothing," he said.

Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match last year and went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, Damian Priest soon cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, ending McIntyre's reign in under six minutes.

John Cena made it to the final two of the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month, but was eliminated by Jey Uso. Only time will tell who will emerge victorious at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 this Saturday night.

