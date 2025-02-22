Why Vince Russo Isn't a Fan of Drew McIntyre's WWE Booking (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre remains one of WWE's more consistent performers. The Scottish Warrior ignited a feud with Jimmy Uso after moving to SmackDown. Both men battled on the blue brand this week.

Ad

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his opinion of the match as well as Drew McIntyre's overall booking.

"Drew McIntyre is in the bulletproof category. You can't hurt Drew. So beat him. Just beat him. Jimmy needs to win, So let Jimmy beat Drew. Drew will get his heat back at the end because Drew McIntyre is bulletproof."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"And like I said, bro, you keep labeling him mad and you keep beating him like this and after a while Drew McIntyre is going to mean absolutely nothing. We know he's not going over in the Chamber. So keep beating Drew until he means absolutely nothing." [06:45 onwards]

Russo previously stated that WWE would've released McIntyre from his contract if he wasn't a great performer, claiming the company hasn't got anything to offer to the former champion when it comes to creative.

Ad

"I don't know how Drew McIntyre has any juice at all. Thank God. If Drew McIntyre was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They've done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing."

Ad

Drew McIntyre is part of the Men's Elimination Chamber match-up. It remains to be seen if the Scottish Warrior gets another shot in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Watch more live and exclusive content from Vince Russo, Chris Featherstone and more only by subscribing to Backstage Pass on Patreon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE