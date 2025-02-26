39-year-old WWE SmackDown star is the perfect guy to become The Rock's corporate champion, says veteran; it's not CM Punk

The Rock recently asked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to give him his soul in exchange for making all his dreams come true. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed another top superstar would be more suitable as The Final Boss' corporate champion.

At Elimination Chamber, The American Nightmare would have to make his decision regarding The Rock's offer. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match for a chance to challenge Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The Scottish Warrior is one of the few superstars to pin the 39-year-old Undisputed WWE Champion since his return to the company in 2022.

On his The Brand podcast, Russo suggested McIntyre could be the perfect candidate to become The Rock's corporate champion if Rhodes turned down the offer. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion claimed that would be the only way to "save" The Scottish Warrior:

"If they crafted this correctly and they really knew how to write, bro, the perfect guy that The Rock should be talking about is Drew McIntyre. And quite frankly, Stevie, that's really the only thing that could save Drew. They've beaten this guy so many freaking times because he's got the 'bulletproof.' Bro, if anybody wants to join with corporate and turn their back on everybody because I've been effed over so many times, he would be the perfect guy," he said. [12:02 - 12:38]

Ex-WWE star claimed Logan Paul could become The Rock's corporate champion

On the same episode of The Brand podcast, former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards suggested a scenario where Kevin Owens would offer his services to The Rock and The Final Boss would refuse, leading to a feud between the two superstars.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran claimed Logan Paul could become The Rock's corporate champion, pointing out that The Maverick would get the most amount of heat:

"The other one that people aren't talking about that I really think would get the most amount of heat, Logan Paul. You now have a mainstream, somebody very polarizing, but he would be a guy that the belt could help and he could help the belt by taking it outside of WWE," he said.

It would be interesting to hear Cody Rhodes' answer to The Rock's offer this Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

Please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

