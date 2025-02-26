Surprising WWE Superstar to become The Rock's corporate champion in scenario suggested by veteran; it's not CM Punk, Seth Rollins, or John Cena

Last week on SmackDown, The Rock revealed that he wants the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to become "his champion." While The American Nightmare has yet to respond to The Final Boss' offer, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards suggested another top superstar could be the guy The Great One needs.

The Rock had a heated feud with Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 40. However, the two have seemingly buried the hatchet as they embraced on RAW's debut episode on Netflix and even had a drink together backstage. Last Friday, The Final Boss offered the 39-year-old to make all his and his family's dreams come true if he becomes "his champion," disclosing that he wants The American Nightmare's soul. The latter would have to give his answer at the Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

On a recent episode of The Brand podcast, Richards and former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the potential candidates to become The Rock's corporate champion if Rhodes turned down the offer, including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. The former Hardcore Champion suggested Logan Paul would be a more suitable choice, pointing out that The Maverick would help the title as much as the title would help him:

"The other one that people aren't talking about that I really think would get the most amount of heat, Logan Paul. You now have a mainstream, somebody very polarizing, but he would be a guy that the belt could help and he could help the belt by taking it outside of WWE," he said. [From 14:08 to 14:30]

Stevie Richards thinks another top WWE star could offer his services to The Rock

On the same episode of The Brand podcast, Stevie Richards proposed another scenario in which Kevin Owens would offer his services to The Rock if Cody Rhodes did not sell out.

The former WWE Superstar claimed The Final Boss could brush off The Prizefighter, leading the latter to attack him and start a first-time-ever feud:

"The only other interesting thing that would be completely antithesis of what Rock wants or if you wanna turn that guy babyface again, when Kevin Owens goes to say I can be your corporate champion and Rock literally says, 'You wear a t-shirt. You're a fat F. You're this and that' And Kevin hits Rock then you start something with Rocky and Kevin Owens," he said.

While Owens is set to fight Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber, Logan Paul will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber for a shot at Rhodes' title at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit The Brand and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

