  29-year-old RAW star is WWE's next big star; it's not Bron Breakker, says ex-employee

29-year-old RAW star is WWE's next big star; it's not Bron Breakker, says ex-employee

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Feb 25, 2025 16:08 GMT
The RAW star will compete in the Men
The RAW star will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber

A 29-year-old former United States Champion has been one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. Ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently claimed the aforementioned star is the company's next big thing.

Logan Paul kicked off his in-ring career three years ago. He has since shared the squared circle with several top superstars, including Roman Reigns, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The Maverick will now compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber for a shot at The American Nightmare's title at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci disclosed that he believes Paul is the Stamford-based company's next big star:

"They're trying to find that next big star. I actually think it's Logan Paul right now. That guy's got it all. He's got it all," he said. [53:59 - 54:07]

Ex-WWE star doesn't think Logan Paul will win the Men's Elimination Chamber

On a previous episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, superstar Matt Morgan discussed Logan Paul's chances of winning the Men's Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

The wrestling veteran claimed the former United States Champion has no chance of leaving Toronto victorious:

"God no! I'll cut you off. Hell no! Hell no! He's incredibly impressive. Brother, he's incredibly athletic, incredibly impressive. I love the way he looks. He's tall, he's physically built. He looks the part. Hell no though," Morgan said.
Last night on RAW, Paul had a heated confrontation with CM Punk. It saw the 29-year-old slap The Second City Saint before retreating from the ring. The 46-year-old legend then promised to prove to The Maverick why fans chant his name when they get locked together inside the Elimination Chamber.

Edited by Arsh Das
