Unexpected massive WWE Superstar offering his services to The Rock is possible, says veteran; could lead to first-time-ever feud

The Rock recently made a massive offer to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes if the latter agreed to give him "his soul." Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards suggested a scenario where another top superstar would offer his services to The Final Boss.

Last Friday on SmackDown, The Rock invited The American Nightmare to the ring to make him a lucrative offer. The TKO board member told the 39-year-old that he would make his and his family's dreams come true if he would agree to become "his champion." When Rhodes asked The Final Boss whether he wanted his championship, the latter declined. Instead, he claimed he wanted the second-generation superstar's soul. The Hollywood megastar gave his former rival until Elimination Chamber to make his decision.

On a recent episode of The Brand podcast, Stevie Richards discussed an alternative scenario if Rhodes turned down The Rock's offer. He claimed Kevin Owens could propose to join forces with The Final Boss but get brushed off by the TKO board member. The wrestling veteran suggested The Prizefighter could then attack the 52-year-old WWE legend, leading to a feud between the two:

"You can't turn Cody heel. You could but you're gonna sacrifice a lot of stuff. [CM] Punk turning heel would get Punk cheered. Seth [Rollins] turning heel would be, well, you're a Paul Orndorff, you just keep switching back and forth. The only other interesting thing that would be completely antithesis of what Rock wants or if you wanna turn that guy babyface again, when Kevin Owens goes to say I can be your corporate champion and Rock literally says, 'You wear a t-shirt. You're a fat F. You're this and that' And Kevin hits Rock then you start something with Rocky and Kevin Owens," he said. [13:34 - 14:09]

Kevin Owens will face Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber

While Cody Rhodes has a major decision to make at Elimination Chamber, Kevin Owens will go head-to-head against his former best friend Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently addressed the upcoming clash on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He claimed someone has to "nearly die" in that fight:

"The unsanctioned match, that means that somebody has to nearly die. They [Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens] have feuded their entire lives, so I am just like where we are at with this as far as 'Is this the penultimate, is this the final climax?' Cause I thought a couple of years ago they did 'this is the last time this is ever gonna happen,'" he said. [55:47 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Kevin Owens in WWE and whether he will indeed offer his service to The Rock.

Please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

