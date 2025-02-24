Kevin Owens drops shocking claim about The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens' disdain for The Bloodline is no secret. They have made his life a living hell in the last four years. The Prizefighter will use every opportunity to ridicule them.

According to Owens, The Bloodline caused everything he has been involved in since October 2024. His issues with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his ongoing feud with Sami Zayn began after both men mended fences with Roman Reigns, the Anoa'i family's Tribal Chief.

Kevin Owens inscribed several one-liners in his Topps WWE Chrome cards. In one of them, the Canadian Dream claimed that The Bloodline are not related to each other. Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu are all members of the Anoa'i family tree, while the rest are not.

"The Bloodline aren't really related," Owens wrote.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Swipe to the third image in the Instagram post below:

Earlier this month, the company announced that Roman Reigns will be out indefinitely after getting caught in Seth Rollins' wrath at the Royal Rumble. Though logically, it makes sense for him to go after The Architect of The Shield, Sam Roberts believes The Tribal Chief could instead return at Elimination Chamber 2025 to set up another match, which would headline WrestleMania 41.

Kevin Owens warns Sami Zayn ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

This past Friday, WWE aired Kevin Owens' promo outside Sami Zayn's crib. The former Universal Champion warned his friend-turned-rival by mentioning the latter's family. Owens claimed that Sami's intention to end his career was "despicable" and that he could do the same to Zayn.

Owens further held The Underdog from the Underground responsible for the career-ending choice to face him in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1.

The Prizefighter ended his promo by stating that he will never forgive Sami Zayn, with whom he main-evented WrestleMania 39, for Zayn's choices.

Meanwhile, The Bloodline's former "Honorary Uce" addressed the bitter end to his friendship with Kevin Owens after their recent miraculous run. Zayn said despite the rough patch, he hoped they could get back together at some point.

