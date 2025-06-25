3 AEW stars who Triple H might have no interest in ever bringing back to WWE

Ever since AEW came into existence in 2019, they have used their financial backing to lure a lot of underutilized/released WWE talents to their company. They used this strategy primarily to gain more eyes on the product, as many stars like Chris Jericho and Sting came with established fan bases. More recently, they have made signings like Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, and Adam Copeland.
But this pattern has not at all been a one-sided affair. One must not forget WWE has signed main-event stars like Cody Rhodes and CM Punk from AEW. Also, while Tony Khan has focused more on the independent circuits and building up performers from scratch, WWE has just used their massive pull to attract AEW homegrown talents like Jade Cargill and, more recently, Mariah May to WWE.
Triple H has made many free agent signings in the past few years, and many of these performers who were from AEW are currently thriving in WWE, for example, Penta and Ricky Starks. This might open the door to more AEW stars to shift sides in the near future, especially the wrestlers who want to go mainstream and break into showbusiness in the near future.
With that in mind, it’s also true that some current AEW stars are still very bitter about how Triple H treated them since taking over creative, and they have publicly criticized WWE to an extent where it looks like Triple H will never re-sign them to the company.
In this listicle, we will look at three such AEW stars:
#3. Swerve Strickland might never be back in WWE
Swerve Strickland seemed to be one of Triple H’s favorite guys during his NXT days, and he was part of a very promising faction, Hit Row. It seemed like he would get a strong push on the main roster, but he was shockingly released by WWE, along with other Hit Row members in 2021. He refused to return to WWE when he was offered the opportunity along with other Hit Row members.
He chose to stay in AEW, and it has paid off in spades for him. He has become one of AEW’s top guys and closed All In last year as AEW World Champion, defending his title against Bryan Danielson.
Given his comments about feeling stifled under Triple H’s booking in WWE, believing he was underutilized despite his potential, makes it clear that a future transition is really unlikely.
#2. MVP
MVP’s last WWE run ended in 2020, and while he had a managerial role, his departure was partly due to creative frustrations and a desire for more in-ring opportunities, which AEW has provided since signing him. He is a key part of The Hurt Syndicate, along with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF, where he assumes a prominent managerial and occasional in-ring role.
MVP has also made many comments publicly criticizing Triple H and his booking decisions, specifically pointing out the mishandling of The Hurt Business faction, which he claims Triple H disbanded before utilizing it to its full potential.
He also criticized him for failing to capitalize on his skills as a manager and wrestler. Given these comments and WWE’s current focus on younger homegrown talent, a move back to WWE seems nearly impossible.
#1. Ricochet
Since getting released from WWE in 2024 and moving to AEW, Ricochet has also taken subtle digs towards Triple H, and the entire WWE creative team in general, criticizing them for failing to elevate him beyond his midcard status. Despite his incredible high-flying abilities and strong fan support, he was never given a proper gimmick or strong storylines. As a result, he disappeared into oblivion, something that has completely changed after coming to AEW.
After joining AEW in 2024, Ricochet has been positioned as a key player, competing in high-profile matches and feuds, including a notable rivalry with Swerve Strickland and participation in AEW’s International Championship scene. His heel turn has completely rejuvenated his career, and it seems like he will do well there.
However, given that Triple H allowed his contract to expire and his comments thereafter, it’s very clear that WWE didn’t ever see him as a top star like they do with Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker. A return to the Stamford-based promotion doesn't seem to be on the cards for The One and Only anytime soon.
