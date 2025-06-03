3 AEW stars who are unlikely to return at All In 2025

AEW has one of its most significant events on the horizon. The Tony Khan-led promotion is set to present its premier show, All In: Texas, next month. The show will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 12.

The Jacksonville-based company has already announced two marquee matches for the PPV. The winners of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will get a shot at the respective world titles at All In: Texas. "Hangman" Adam Page will battle the ruthless and dominant Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. On the other hand, Mercedes Mone will challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship.

Furthermore, more top stars, such as Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and The Elite, are expected to be added to the match card. However, three top names are unlikely to make an appearance at All In: Texas.

#3. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston is one of the most ruthless stars on the AEW roster. However, his momentum was derailed in May 2024 when he broke his leg during a match against Gabe Kidd at the NJPW Resurgence event.

The Mad King has kept fans updated about his road to recovery while also contemplating a life outside the squared circle. Ahead of Double or Nothing last month, Kingston told PWInsider that while he felt mentally and physically better, he was not yet ready to return to the squared circle. Hence, it's unlikely that he will appear at All In: Texas.

#2. Cope

Cope has been one of the greatest additions to the AEW roster since his debut at the 2023 WrestleDream event. The Rated-R Superstar was last seen at the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view, where he teamed up with his former allies, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, in a trios match against The Death Riders.

However, FTR betrayed Cope after the match, leaving him beaten and battered in the middle of the squared circle. The Rated-R Superstar has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since that night. Moreover, there has been no word regarding his comeback to AEW TV. With major spots and storylines occupied at the moment, Cope's return in time for All In Texas looks unlikely at the moment.

#1. Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker

AEW has not featured one of its homegrown talents, Dr. Britt Baker, on television for months. The Doctor was last seen on weekly programming on the November 13, 2024, edition of Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford in a singles match.

Amid her absence, media reports claimed that Tony Khan pulled The D.M.D. from TV due to alleged backstage issues with her colleagues. Baker's continued absence from weekly programming means fans have little hope of seeing the real-life dentist at All In: Texas.

