3 betrayals that could happen at AEW All Out 2024

AEW is holding another major PPV this weekend - All Out. On Saturday, September 7, the event will air from Now Arena near Chicago, Illinois. So far, eight matches have been finalized for the show, which includes top stars like Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, and many more in action.

While it is certain that the show is going to be action-packed, fans might also witness some intense drama. That being said, here are three betrayals that are likely to take place at All Out this coming Saturday.

#3. Daddy Magic betrays Daniel Garcia

Garcia took on Will Opsreay for the AEW International Championship on the July 3, episode of Dynamite Beach Break. MJF brutally attacked him following his loss to The Aerial Assassin, which sent him on a hiatus for a while.

He returned to action at All In and cost The Salt of the Earth his match and AEW American Title against Ospreay. The Wolf of Wrestling and Red Death will settle the score at the All Out PPV in a singles match.

'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard and Daniel Garcia have been on-screen friends since 2022. They have even fought a bunch of tag team matches together. Matt had condemned MJF for his attack on his friend.

But, this coming Saturday, fans could see him turning heel and betraying his friend. Friedman could buy him off to be on his side at the event.

#2. The Bucks turn their backs on Hangman Page

The Young Bucks suspended Hangman Page for assaulting referees at Revolution. He was later brought back as a surprise participant in the 2024 Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Upon his return, he declared to have cut ties with The Elite but ended up joining the heel stable at Blood & Guts on July 24, in a match against Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens).

At AEW All Out 2024, he will take on his long-time nemesis Swerve Strickland in a Steel Cage match. There is a possibility that The EVPs could turn their backs on him during his match at the upcoming event.

The Jackson Brothers haven't been kind to him in the past few months. They only welcomed him back in the stable because they needed extra manpower to take down Team AEW.

The Bucks have no use for him now. They already have Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry to help them accompany them in their dirty deeds. Therefore, he could receive the same fate as Kenny Omega.

#1. Blackpool Combat Club betrays Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson will defend his AEW World Championship against The Elite member Jack Perry at All Out. He was supposed to retire from wrestling if he lost at All In but has postponed it till he loses the belt.

Last week, BCC member Jon Moxley hinted at starting a new heel faction with Marina Shafir. He will need more members to add strength to the new group.

He could recruit his buddies Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, turning them heel in the process. The American Dragon is a babyface champion and might not side with Moxley. This could lead to his BCC stablemates betraying and attacking him at the PPV.

