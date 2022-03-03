3 Big Takeaways from AEW Dynamite (March 02, 2022)

This week's edition of AEW not only brought us Tony Khan's 'huge surprise', but also a great go-home show heading towards Revolution this upcoming weekend.

Aside from the groundbreaking news that All Elite Wrestling is now absorbing another major wrestling promotion, the overall show was very good. In this space, we will take a look at the AEW side of things on this show. There are so many moving parts to this promotion right now and their upcoming pay-per-view promises to be a huge night.

Here are three things that really stood out about this presentation of Dynamite, and how they will affect the company going forward.

#3. The Tag Team battle royal once again showcased the depth of the division

It's only fitting that The Young Bucks won this match and will be a part of the three-way dance with reDRagon and Jurassic Express for the tag team titles at Revolution.

Having said that, these elimination battles to determine the challengers were an excellent way to highlight the many great duos that the company features. AEW currently has the most depth of any wrestling promotion in the world, and hopefully we will see a couple of these pairings strike gold in 2022.

This outcome also sets up an inevitable tension that will arise between the Jackson Brothers and the combination of Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly at some point in the match. Jurassic Express may take a back seat to the story that unfolds between these four supposed comrades.

#2. It's time for Britt Baker to drop the AEW World Women's title to Thunder Rosa

If anyone has climbed the mountain long enough to finally be christened the queen of the Women's Division, it's definitely Thunder Rosa.

Respected by the fans, Rosa has had a great and continuous rivalry with The Good Doctor for quite a while now. Anytime they cross paths, there is electricity. It showed again this week when the international star scored a pin over the titleholder in the tagteam competition.

Baker has done a terrific job as a franchise player in the promotion and has elevated the division to new heights during her time with the gold. She should be celebrated as the best female titleholder the company has had so far in its three-year history.

However, it's time for the torch to finally be handed off. Seeing Thunder Rosa successfully reach the end of a long journey could be one of the highlights of AEW Revolution.

#1. The CM Punk and MJF angle has had more twists and turns than a car race

In what has easily been wrestling's most enjoyable and watchable feud over the past few months, we had another great standoff between CM Punk and Maxwell Jacob Friedman. In the end, MJF showed us his true colors.

Their dog collar match at Revolution promises to be an even better battle than the war of words that has gone on recently. The build-up to the blow-up has been littered with lots of psychological plot twists.

Following the brutal attack this week by MJF and his crew, the AEW audience is definitely on the edge of their seats to see Punk gain a measure of revenge.

