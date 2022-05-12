3 Big Takeaways from AEW Dynamite (May 11, 2022)

This week's AEW Dynamite was live from Long Island, New York, bringing in plenty of East Coast attitude. It was heavy-hitting from start to finish and helped get things lined up for the upcoming Double or Nothing on May 29.

AEW has a loaded schedule throughout the spring and summer, and it's all really just getting started now. Aside from their signature Vegas event, they will be promoting Forbidden Door with New Japan Pro Wrestling in June. The show will be held at the United Center in Chicago and is projected to be sold out.

So every hour on television has value to AEW right now to set up these supershows. When it comes to that prime real estate in prime time? Let's take a closer look at three things that stood out about this week's edition of Dynamite.

#3 - The Owen Hart Memorial Cup looks to be a real feather in the cap for AEW

After weeks of speculation on how Tony Khan would try and pull this thing off, the tournament has finally taken shape. This week's show kicked off with an excellent match-up featuring Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole.

While Cole was clearly the favorite in this bout, Harwood did more than hold his own in another singles contest for the traditional tag team star. The tournament was designed to honor the memory of the late, great Owen Hart, and both men deserve credit for doing just that with their performances on the night.

Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy put on a kamikaze-style match, with both men sacrificing their bodies all the way. Hardy would grab the win and a place in the men's semi-finals, thanks to the main event match that blew the roof off the building.

Toni Storm advanced by defeating Jamie Hayter on the women's side of the ledger. So things are taking shape now with The Owen Hart Cup.

AEW should be lauded for making this tribute happen. It's another nod from Tony Khan to professional wrestling tradition and one that old-school fans should appreciate. Anything that keeps the memory of The King of Harts alive is a positive for the industry.

#2 - They sent Hook... to save Danhausen

While no one can say for sure that Hookhausen is 100% a thing yet, it certainly seems that we are heading in that direction, full speed ahead.

After Danhausen was defeated in his in-ring debut in less than a minute by Tony Nese, things weren't quite over yet.

The Premier Athlete attacked Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil after the bell until Hook shocked everyone by coming out to run him and Smart Mark Sterling away from the ring.

Afterward, Danhausen and Hook shared a handshake as their story continued. Based on the mileage that AEW can get out of this angle, it should. This storyline has given a humanizing side to the young prospect, as he befriends AEW's resident freak.

The duo will take on Nese and Sterling in the Buy-In for Double or Nothing. Whether this is a one-night viewing of the Hookhausen Show or not remains to be seen. Hopefully, this is more than that.

This 'odd couple' pairing could be a lot of fun to watch in the coming weeks, with similarities to other famous mismatches like The Rock 'n' Connection and Team Hell No.

#1 - MJF's list of demands for his match with Wardlow was utterly ludicrous, and that's why he's such a great heel

Maxwell Jacob Friedman put Wardlow through a series of challenges to get to this point. Like a true villain, he ensured to muck up the situation further by throwing more roadblocks in the big man's way.

Wardlow will have to take ten lashes from The Salt of the Earth before battling Shawn Spears in a steel cage, with MJF as the special referee. Only then does the former Pinnacle bodyguard get his hands on his former boss. If he loses, Wardlow is gone from AEW forever.

Of course, this all leads the audience to believe that Wardlow will finish writing the final chapter of the story by coming through with flying colors. Fans will be happy with the outcome, and it's the only logical ending to this angle.

However, what has made it so great has been MJF's ability to go as low as possible to get back at his former bodyguard. The rivalry between the two has been red hot, and it's reached that temperature without the two men ever locking up. It's a sign of a solid angle being driven by a fantastic heel. We're seeing that right now from MJF.

