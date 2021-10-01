3 Big takeaways from AEW Dynamite (September 29th, 2021)

AEW put on another fantastic show with this week's episode of Dynamite.

Paying tribute to their fallen comrade, Jon Huber, in his hometown, AEW knocked it out of the park in Rochester, New York. It was truly a night to remember.

Here are three things that stuck out about this week's edition of AEW Dynamite:

#3 – The Cody Rhodes heel turn is coming soon.

The crowd has been turning on Cody Rhodes for weeks now, and he can see the writing on the wall: It's time for him to go full heel.

Arn Anderson set it up perfectly by walking away in disgust from The American Nightmare, laying the groundwork for Cody to eventually turn on him and give fans what they wanted all along – a reason to boo him for real.

For whatever reason, the AEW audience went from loving Cody as the savior of wrestling to hating him. And, you know what they say, give the people what they want. Expect a bad version of Cody very soon.

#2 – Sammy Guevara will shine as the AEW TNT Champion.

Guevara is a young, rising figures who cannot be denied. He has great ring presence and the crowd responds to him well.

The fact that he could be out there defending the TNT title weekly will only elevate his status in AEW. Hopefully, he has a long reign and a chance to showcase his multiple skills. Guevera could be one of the faces of the franchise if they give him a chance to soak in the spotlight.

#1 – The tribute by AEW to Jon Huber was beautiful.

It was a night designed for the late Brodie Lee. Clearly, AEW delivered.

Not only did they flash vignettes about him, they also staged a Dark Order 'reunion' that was both heart-warming and special. To see his former faction bury the hatchet and reunite was an amazing moment. And seeing them hoist his son upon on their shoulders could bring a tear to even the most cynical fan's eye.

Kudos to Tony Khan for handling this tribute with total class. AEW has done a terrific job of paying homage to this warrior that we lost too soon.

This week's episode had some great moments; highlighted by Guevara's title win and the touching tribute to the late, great Jon Huber. AEW continues to put out a solid product, week in and week out.

Edited by Abhinav Singh