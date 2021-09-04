3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage

Even in its infancy, AEW Rampage has already become must-see-TV on a late Friday night.

This week's episode was the lead into what promises to be AEW's most significant event ever, All Out 2021, which will feature the in-ring return of CM Punk. And while the Straight Edge Superstar is the most dominant story in All Elite Wrestling right now, a few things also stood out about this week's program.

Let's take a look at three quick observations based on the latest episode of Rampage:

Lee Johnson could be a mid-card star in AEW.

.@bigshottylee is putting it on for the Nightmare Family tonight 😤 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/ng5BvYOZT3 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 4, 2021

'Big Shotty' didn't have much fanfare when he entered AEW. He was part of the Nightmare Family, but many fans and observers didn't know much about him.

Man, things have really changed.

Johnson has proven himself with some outstanding showings on AEW Dark, and he looked great on Rampage this week. He's a terrific athlete with natural charisma and should be in the mix for the TNT Title at some point.

Johnson may also be better served to form a regular tag team at some point. With the AEW singles division getting deeper and deeper, that being part of a duo may be a better opportunity for him to strike gold at some point.

Kris Statlander is ridiculously athletic... and she showed it on AEW Rampage this week.

Statlander is somewhat of an enigma in pro wrestling. She has all the tools, but is still putting it all together. It seems like the world is waiting for this astronaut to plant her flag on the moon.

Someone of her physical prowess and incredible presence seems almost destined for the AEW Women's World Title, at some point. She has great looks, athletic moves, and a gimmick that is 'out of this world.'

While her championship crowning may not happen this weekend at All Out, it's inevitable, at some point. Statlander is a physical presence and will be a force to reckon with for years to come.

She may have traveled the universe, but her eventual landing spot will be at the top of the AEW mountain.

Darby Allin will have the match of his life at AEW All Out.

"I think he did it better than I ever did" - @CMPunk



Now that's high praise #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/FXdSKl5h1W — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 4, 2021

The roof will come off the spot on Sunday when Allin faces off with Punk, and the build has been done perfectly.

The anticipation of Punk's return has reached a fever pitch and is the biggest story in all of wrestling right now. Darby shouldn't be considered an afterthought in this affair, however.

By receiving Punk's endorsement as his first opponent, Allin will cement his status as one of AEW's most influential names - for now and heading into the future. While it's doubtful he will defeat Punk on Sunday; a mere good showing could elevate him to an even higher level. He's a homegrown, AEW star, so expect Punk to give him as much as he can to get the youngster over.

This week's episode of Rampage proved once again why it's the fastest hour of pro wrestling in the world. The program has gained a ton of momentum in its (very) brief history and shows no sign of slowing down. Friday night was no exception, as it was the perfect warm-up for AEW All Out.

What stood out to you on this week's episode of AEW Rampage? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

