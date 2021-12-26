3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage Holiday Bash (December 25, 2021)

Santa Claus may have come and gone, but AEW gave us one more gift before Christmas was officially over, with a surprising episode of Rampage.

There were a handful of really solid matches, a title change, and some challenges thrown out, along with the usual All Elite Wrestling fare. Overall, the Christmas episode had a little bit of everything under the tree.

Here are three things that stuck out about AEW Rampage Holiday Bash.

#3 Seeing David Crockett in Greensboro to present the TNT title was heartwarming

The professional wrestling tradition is rich in the Carolinas, and Greensboro was the mecca where Jim Crockett Promotions made a lot of history.

David Crockett, who was there representing the family, stayed on for many years after JCP was purchased by Ted Turner and became WCW. After being an announcer and on-air talent for his brother's promotion, he would do backstage work with World Championship Wrestling.

But his legacy and his bloodline runs right through the old Mid-Atlantic region. It's punctuated by him screaming at the top of his lungs, while calling a Dusty Rhodes vs. Ric Flair title match in a steel cage. He was right there during the company's heyday when Rhodes, the Four Horsemen, and Magnum TA ruled the TBS airwaves.

Crockett being a part of the event is just another nod from AEW to wrestling's past, and a nice touch during the holiday season. Well done to Tony Khan and the folks who are responsible for this very classy move.

#2 Hook looked good again in just his second match in AEW and showed more of what he can do in the ring

Bear Bronson posed a different kind of challenge for Hook than Fuego del Sol did. Bronson had a major size advantage over Taz's son. However, the confident rookie remained undaunted and came out with another convincing win featuring a lot of suplexes and a Redrum submission finisher.

There was a lot more give and take than we saw in Hook's AEW debut, and the fans booed every time Bronson got the advantage on the youngster.

In just a short time, Hook has already established himself with the audience, and even though he doesn't act completely like a babyface, he gets the hero treatment. They already like him, and are astute enough to see what he can be as he develops.

So far, so good in match two for the promising prospect. We'll see what he has in store for us in the weeks ahead.

#1 The main event was fantastic and foreshadowed even more of Cody Rhodes' heel turn

Cody Rhodes captured his record-setting third TNT Championship and did so in impressive fashion. The match had great give and take until Rhodes hit two Cross Rhodes and a Tiger Driver to put Sammy Guevara out.

Title win aside, the bigger story is how much Cody continues to walk a tightrope of being a heel or a babyface. This match showed even more of his heelish tendencies.

He was booed by the fans and greeted with a whole lot of 'Cody sucks' chants. At the same time, The American Nightmare wrestled like a technically sound bad guy in this bout. He even did Ric Flair's 'upside-down-whirly-bird' in the corner, and was hit with his own finisher later on in the bout.

In the end, however, Rhodes was surrounded by The Nightmare Family, being treated like a conquering hero with his new belt and acting more like a babyface. A strange turn of events, and there will likely be many more as the slow burn to his eventual heel turn gets hotter.

This Christmas episode of Rampage was a nice stocking stuffer as we get closer and closer to 2022. The TNT title switch was a little unexpected, but appears to be just a part of the over-arching story of Cody Rhodes.

There wasn't a lot of storyline progression - other than Rhodes - in this week's presentation, but it was a good mix of talent that produced (once again) the fastest hour in pro wrestling.

