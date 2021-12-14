×
3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes should win the TNT Championship and 2 he should not

Will Cody Rhodes be turning heel in his match against Sammy Guevara?
Shubhajit Deb
Modified Dec 14, 2021 10:39 PM IST
With Tony Khan stamping off a face-off between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevera for the TNT Championship title, the fight between the two is all set for the christmas edition of AEW Dynamite. This will mark the second time these two AEW stars face each other in the ring, something that both of them seem excited for. Sammy Guevera took to Twitter recently to show his anticipation.

I’ve been waiting a long time for this rematch. #AEWDynamite

Fans are eager to see what unfolds on Dynamite in their match. Cody Rhodes has had somewhat of a shaky road recently in terms of his character, and this match might be the point where his story goes through a twist. Here are 3 reasons why Cody should pick up the win, and 2 reasons why he should lose

#5 Should win: Cody Rhodes is the bigger draw

Sammy Guevara will defend the TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes on the Christmas episode of AEW Rampage. #SammyGuevara #AEW #AEWRampage 411mania.com/wrestling/tnt-… https://t.co/lMuT1Ryke5

While Sammy Guevera has a lot going for him right now, it must be remembered that Cody Rhodes is a bigger star than him in AEW. The Spanish God does have impressive talents, which was showcased in his victory over Miro. However, Cody Rhodes is much more of a veteran. A win over the relatively new fish is expected, especially since Rhodes has already beaten Sammy.

In the interrupted interview where Cody broke the news of the fight, he ended his conversation by referring to Sammy as a 'kid'. While this seems condescending, it's not really meaningless. Fans will have to wait to see what happens in the christmas edition of AEW Dynamite.

हिन्दी