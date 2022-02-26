3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage (February 25, 2022)

The fastest hour in pro wrestling struck again as AEW presented another high octane Rampage episode. Once again, the show that's all about Friday night fights delivered some fast and furious bouts while advancing some important storylines.

AEW Revolution is right around the corner, and this week was capped off by a contract signing for the AEW Women's World Championship and saw another name added to the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Along with those turn of events, here are three things that stuck out about this week's episode of Rampage.

#3 The show had a solid start with Sammy Guevara defending the TNT Championship against Andrade el Idolo

Today's edition went right into action within seconds of the broadcast taking to the airwaves. There were no musical intros or long walks to the ring. Both competitors were already in the squared circle, and it wasn't long before they went on a Rampage of their own.

Andrade showed some flashes of greatness in this bout. It was the version of the Mexican star that fans have been waiting to see for years now. He's finally starting to slow down matches and work as a true heel instead of hitting a ton of high spots. Although he was mostly seen as an enigma during his stint with WWE, he seems destined to be a future TNT champion at some point.

It wasn't to be this evening, however, as Guevara hit his springboard cutter to gain the win and retain the title.

Look for the rivalry between the two men to continue, with more exciting showdowns to come in the weeks ahead. Even if there's no gold on the line, these two electric superstars make for a great match-up.

#2 AEW continues to groom Hook as a future superstar

Hook didn't even have to wrestle a match to get over with the AEW audience. After being called out by QT Marshall, who wanted to take credit for Hook's success, the rookie emerged to raucous cheers.

However, it turned out to be a trap as several students of Marshall's wrestling school ambushed Hook. The undefeated star dispatched them all one by one before calmly walking off.

Once again, the kid says more by saying nothing at all. His actions speak louder than words, and the audience has been 'hooked' on everything he has done thus far.

#1 The rivalry between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker has had a terrific build, and it will all come to a head at AEW Revolution

Between their brutal, no-holds barred battle and the other classic showdowns they have had over the year, this long-term feud will fittingly reach its climax at one of the company's biggest events.

The two ladies have led a renaissance of sorts with the All Elite Wrestling Women's Division, and both should be lauded for that.

It's only fitting if the perpetual underdog, Thunder Rosa, caps off this feud by taking out The Good Doctor and claiming the championship. She has certainly earned it, and the All Elite faithful will jump in joy to see one of their most beloved stars achieve championship glory.

The entire build-up to this war has led to Rosa winning the final battle and starting a Revolution of her own. One that could elevate the women's division even further.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Rampage? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy