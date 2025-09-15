3 Blockbuster debuts Tony Khan must pull off at AEW All Out 2025

AEW President Tony Khan might surprise the Toronto crowd at All Out 2025. The pay-per-view will be going against WWE's Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Huge matches have been scheduled for the event. Stars like Hangman Page, MJF, Toni Storm, Bobby Lashley, and Kazuchika Okada will be in action.One of the most highly anticipated returns will take place at the show. Eddie Kingston will come back to face Big Bill after more than a year. Andrade was recently released by WWE. The details of his deal are unknown; therefore, he may or may not be a free agent based on the non-compete clause. There is still a slight possibility that he might be present at the pay-per-view.To go against WWE Wrestlepalooza, Tony Khan needs to go all in. He might bring some top stars to AEW to make it a memorable event.#3. MJF could find a new WardlowMJF used Wardlow as his bodyguard a few years ago. However, the two stars separated quite some time ago. Alex Hammerstone, one of Maxwell's former teammates, is currently signed with MLW. He was signed by TNA last year and even appeared on WWE NXT. Maxwell and Alex recently reunited with the former Dynasty member.The two stars met at an MLW show where The Salt of the Earth motivated the powerhouse to bring out his true potential. Many believe this was a tease towards their future alliance. MJF will be facing Mark Briscoe in a Thumbs N' Tacks contest at All Out. Hammerstone could debut at the pay-per-view and help Friedman win the bout.#2. Cedric AlexanderMany expected Cedric Alexander to join AEW immediately after he entered free agency, as he is affiliated with The Hurt Syndicate. However, he is currently wrestling for TNA. Now that the MVP-managed faction has moved away from the MJF and lost the AEW World Tag Team Champions, they are feuding with Ricochet and Gates of Agony.Cedric could finally be All Elite, not due to the Hurt Syndicate, but due to Ricochet. As the latter approached him before Syndicate, Alexander might debut and betray the Montel at All Out. The Hurt Syndicate and Ricochet's stable will collide at the pay-per-view.#1. Ronda Rousey could go for the top spot in AEWThe Baddest Woman on the Planet recently made interesting remarks about WWE and AEW. While she is still sore about her WWE run, Ronda Rousey had some good words for the Tony Khan-led company. She spoke about how the company has given her close friend Marina Shafir a good run. While she has wrestled in ROH, she has yet to step foot in the Jacksonville-based promotion.However, while she stepped away from wrestling, the star might be back for another run. At All Out, Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Kris Statlander, Thekla, and Jamie Hayter in a three-way match. Following the match, Ronda Rousey could debut and confront the winner of the bout. She could announce her as the next challenger for the title.It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for the fans.