3 booking mistakes Tony Khan must avoid making at AEW Fyter Fest 2025

This year's edition of AEW Fyter Fest is all set to take place tomorrow night. The show is set for a unique setup this time around, as both Dynamite and Collision have been merged into one big show.
Several blockbuster matches and segments have been announced, but with a four-hour window, there will be more in store for all the fans who will tune in for the show. It is now less than 40 days before AEW All In: Texas, and Grand Slam: Mexico is set to take place two weeks from now.
With all the buzz on the promotion following a successful Double or Nothing weekend a few weeks ago, they look to keep up the great momentum. Here are some things AEW needs to avoid for tomorrow's show.
#1. Add unnecessary last-minute matches
Tony Khan has a habit of booking match-heavy shows. While adding a last-minute blockbuster match is always a great surprise for the fans, it doesn't work if he adds lackluster ones just to fill up the card.
Seeing as this is a non-pay-per-view event, AEW can add segments to their shows that won't be a waste of time, seeing as this is only their weekly show. Instead of having four hours full of wrestling and risking audience fatigue, it would be smarter to have a better balance between the two.
Not having last-minute matches added also brings in fans to the shows, as they know what they're going to get, and they know they'll be guaranteed an appearance from several major stars.
#2. Make no effort to make progress with angles
AEW now has some breathing room heading into their next major events. This gives the fans time to breathe after the previous pay-per-view and gives them ample time to build up the hype for what comes next.
Grand Slam: Mexico is right around the corner, and the next few shows will surely be centered on the build-up for the match card for that show. But they can hit two birds with one stone by also planting the seeds for All In: Texas. Two world title matches have been made official, with many more to come.
A case in point is the storyline between MJF and the Hurt Syndicate. The build they had before Friedman joined the group was entertaining, but now they have to show why this was done, and what this move means for the company moving forward. Should tomorrow's segment not make any progress, that will be time wasted by the company.
#3. Questionable booking for AEW stars
While surprises are always welcome in the business, unnecessary ones to further complicate somw stories may not be as welcome. The company looks to be in great territory, and fans now have an idea of what is set to come following recent events.
Should AEW pull the trigger in some major upsets, that could affect the whole balance, and possibly ruin their momentum. One example would be Kenny Omega suddenly dropping his International Championship during the four-way match tomorrow night.
Many believe that Omega is going to All In: Texas as the champion and possibly face off against Kazuchika Okada. Having him drop the belt would mean that they pull off a swerve. This would be the same if major stars such as Jon Moxley or Toni Storm suddenly began to lose before their upcoming blockbuster bouts.
Tomorrow's show may look to be a memorable one if AEW plays its cards right. Despite the four-hour block, this may end up being one that fans will keep talking about, and could receive the same excitement as a pay-per-view of a similar duration.