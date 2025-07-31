3 directions for Jon Moxley after AEW Dynamite loss

AEW star Jon Moxley is the leader of The Death Riders. He is one of the biggest names in the company, and his faction is feared by the locker room. Apart from him, this faction consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC.Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship reign recently came to an end. At All In 2025, &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page defeated him in a Texas Death Match and became the new champion. The two had a rematch on Dynamite this week. However, the former Dean Ambrose failed to regain the gold. It looks like Moxley is going to step away from the world title picture for a while. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for him and how his future in the company will turn out.With that said, here are three directions for Jon Moxley after his AEW Dynamite loss.#3. Getting betrayed by The Death Riders and turning face View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC (currently sidelined due to injury) have stuck by their leader since the very start. They are fiercely loyal and always come to Moxley's aid whenever necessary. They treat the former WWE star like their God and believe that he is invincible. However, the past few weeks have exposed his weaknesses.Moxley lost to Hangman Page twice, and this might lead to his group losing faith in him. In a future episode of Dynamite, Yuta, Castagnoli, Shafir, and PAC might betray and brutally attack him. This will result in The Purveyor of Violence turning face for the first time in months. Moxley vs. The Death Riders certainly has a lot of potential.#2. Going after the AEW Unified ChampionshipKazuchika Okada is the reigning AEW Unified Champion. He won this title by defeating The Cleaner Kenny Omega at All In 2025, in an action-packed showdown. The Japanese star is currently a member of The Don Callis Family. His title run has started well, but many fans want him to drop the gold as soon as possible.Jon Moxley is undoubtedly the perfect candidate to dethrone The Rainmaker. A rivalry between The Don Callis Family and The Death Riders could bring the house down and make for some of the most captivating segments in All Elite Wrestling history. Additionally, Okada has never been defeated in singles competition in the Jacksonville-based company. If Moxley beats him clean and becomes the next Unified Champion, he will immortalize himself.#1. Jon Moxley could leave AEW and rejoin WWE View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJon Moxley has been with All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception. He is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets, and he has almost achieved everything in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It might be time for him to leave and make way for new stars.The former Dean Ambrose could return to his former employers. This would certainly break the internet and be a massive signing for WWE. Even though his contract with AEW extends through 2027, there is a popular saying in professional wrestling: Never say never.