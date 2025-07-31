The Death Riders to kick Jon Moxley out and unveil ex-AEW champion as their new leader? Exploring the chances

  • home icon
By Karan Raj
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:58 GMT
Jon Moxley (left) and the Death Riders (right) [Images from Claudio's X and AEW's YouTube channel]

Following Jon Moxley's unsuccessful attempt to win the AEW World Championship, there could now be a chance that The Death Riders oust him from the group. He could even be replaced with a former All Elite Wrestling champion.

Last night on Dynamite, "Hangman" Adam Page marked his first World Title defense since winning it at All In: Texas. He took on former champion Jon Moxley in a mano a mano contest, with everyone but the referee banned from ringside. Despite the stipulation, The Purveyor of Violence found ways to cut corners in the bout but eventually failed to regain the gold.

The result of this bout reaffirms Page's status as the top name in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, it also opens up the possibility of a shake-up within The Death Riders starting from the top. This could see former TNT Champion Jack Perry replace Moxley as the group's leader.

After Moxley's loss, the Riders may not view him as the right man to lead them anymore, especially because the group puts a lot of value on power dynamics, which may have shifted after The One True King's defeat. Moreover, the faction could unveil Jack Perry as its leader.

The Scapegoat has not been seen on the Tony Khan-led promotion's programming since late 2024. However, he was on top of his game before he left, and this could be one way the promotion reintroduces him into the thick of things. Many feel Moxley's storyline with the heel stable has run its course, so the company could put Perry in the role to freshen things up.

It must be stressed that this angle is completely speculative, and it remains to be seen what's next for Jon Moxley in AEW.

Jack Perry has been seen backstage amid AEW absence

Jack Perry has not been seen on AEW television since November 2024. However, amid his hiatus, the former Jungle Boy was spotted backstage earlier this month during some tapings.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Radio, it was reported that Perry was backstage at some tapings and looked happy. However, there was no mention of when he would return to action.

Edited by Pratik Singh
